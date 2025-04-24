New Delhi, Delhi's Transport Minister Pankaj Singh on Thursday reviewed key initiatives under the Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025, including re-purposing defunct buses into food kiosks and deploying "Jal Doots" to provide purified drinking water at bus shelters. Minister reviews initiatives under Delhi Heat Action Plan

The Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025 aims at safeguarding public transport passengers and enhancing their comfort. In a move, defunct Delhi Transport Corporation buses will be re-purposed into food kiosks at major transport hubs to provide refreshments and generate employment, according to a statement.

During the review meeting, Singh emphasised the deployment of "Jal Doots", trained personnel who will distribute purified drinking water at bus-queue shelters across the city. "As the summer season sets in, it is our responsibility to ensure that passengers have access to clean drinking water at bus depots and queue shelters. Jal Doots will play a crucial role in alleviating the effects of extreme heat," Singh said.

In addition to this initiative, the DTC will install RO digital water coolers at its depots and terminals. The pilot phase will see the installation of 10 coolers in major depots. "This will ensure access to clean drinking water, prioritising the well-being of commuters and our dedicated staff, particularly during peak summer months," Singh explained.

The plan also includes measures to raise awareness about heat-related ailments, with posters and pamphlets on prevention being distributed at bus stands. Health teams will be stationed at all Delhi government hospitals and health centres as part of the plan's implementation.

In a unique initiative, defunct DTC buses will be converted into food kiosks at the Anand Vihar ISBT, Sarai Kale Khan ISBT and Kashmere Gate ISBT, the statement said.

Furthermore, discussions were held regarding the upgrade of Delhi's inter-state bus terminals . Both the Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan ISBTs are set to be transformed into modern multi-modal transport hubs with seamless connectivity to metro lines, buses, railways and electric vehicles, the statement added.

