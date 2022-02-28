Ministers lead rescue effort at border points

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sending four senior ministers as special envoys to five countries neighbouring Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation of thousands of Indian nationals, mostly students, from the war-torn country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be the special envoy to Romania and Moldova, while petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri will go to Hungary. Union law minister Kiren Rijiju will go to Slovakia, while junior minister for civil aviation VK Singh, who was involved in evacuation operations in Yemen in 2015 after Saudi Arabia launched a military intervention, will go to Poland, on whose border Indian nationals have faced issues in crossing over.

PM Modi later spoke over the phone with Eduard Heger, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, and Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă, Prime Minister of Romania. He thanked the two leaders for the assistance provided by their nations in the evacuation of Indians, and informed them about the deployment of the Union ministers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The choice of countries, carefully avoiding Russia and Belarus, underlines that the government is exploring all possible land evacuation routes after the closure of Ukrainian airspace on February 24. Air India flights have brought back stranded nationals from Bucharest and Budapest, and India will now look at the Slovakia route due to its proximity to Vienna, a large airport capable of handling long-range, wide-body jets.

“These special envoys will be travelling to these countries to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process there on the ground. Situation permitting, you might also find them going as close as possible to where the evacuation is happening,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a special media briefing on Monday.

Modi held two review meetings on the Ukraine situation on Monday, one in the morning and another in the evening, that focused on the evacuation of Indians under Operation Ganga. These meetings were in addition to another held on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“PM said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indians there are safe & secure,” Bagchi tweeted after the second meeting. Modi pointed out that the “visit of four senior ministers as his special envoys to various nations will energize the evacuation efforts” and is “reflective of the priority the government attaches to this matter”, Bagchi said.

A total of 1,396 Indians have been brought back on six flights as part of the evacuation process, the ministry of external affairs said on Monday, adding that 8,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the government issued the first advisory earlier this month. Around 14,000 Indians, mainly college students, are currently stranded in Ukraine, according to officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from the decision to send the ministers as special envoys, Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba spoke to all states on the PM’s directions on Monday. Gauba briefed all state chief secretaries about the government’s efforts to bring back nationals from Ukraine. He also asked states to direct district collectors to contact the families of students stuck in Ukraine and keep them informed of evacuation arrangements.

On Monday afternoon, the standing committee on external affairs discussed the Ukraine situation at a meeting for almost two hours. Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla, who deposed before the panel to discuss next year’s budget provisions for the ministry, informed lawmakers that all efforts are being made to evacuate Indians but underlined that “problems in border areas are arising out of long queues”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said India is taking assistance from the Red Cross to provide food and water to those in shelters, and that alternative evacuation routes are being explored. One lawmaker said, “We got a hint that British citizens and other Europeans are possibly getting priority treatment at the border. Everyone in the meeting supported the government and there was no criticism. But some of us also enquired why the rescue operations didn’t take place earlier.”

On Sunday evening, Modi held a meeting with external affairs minister S Jaishankar and key officials that lasted more than two hours. In that meeting, Modi said the safety and evacuation of Indian students is the government’s top priority. Seeking enhanced cooperation with Ukraine’s neighbours to expedite evacuation was also discussed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a viral video suggested the manhandling of Indian students at a Polish border post, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “My heart goes out to the Indian students suffering such violence and their family watching these videos. No parent should go through this. GOI must urgently share the detailed evacuation plan with those stranded as well as their families. We can’t abandon our own people.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON