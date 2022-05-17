Minor girl married to 35-year-old man in Telangana, rescued

The police in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district on Monday arrested a 35-year-old man for forcefully marrying a 12-year-old girl. The minor was rescued, said police, adding, the role of the girl’s parents is also being probed as they allegedly misled her into the marriage saying it is a family function.

“We have booked a case under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and also Protection of Children from Sexual Offices (POCSO) Act against the groom,” Keshampet sub-inspector (SI) Praveen Kumar said, adding that the girl was handed over to the Integrated Child Development Society (ICDS) authorities.

The incident happened at the minor’s village of Velicharla of Kesampet block near Shadnagar, about 50 km away from Hyderabad three days ago. The girl’s family hails from Papireddiguda village of the same block.

Praveen Kumar said that the minor’s family and that of the man hail from Budaga Jangam community, a Scheduled Caste group and were economically weak.

“The girl, who doesn’t have any formal education, lodged a complaint with us this morning with the help of local Anganwadi workers and other villagers. She told us that her parents took her to the house of her cousin (nephew of her mother) on the pretext of attending a family function, where she was forced to tie the knot to him,” he said.

The SI said that the girl appeared to be psychologically disturbed and was giving incoherent responses to the queries. The parents, however, told the police that the bridegroom himself had taken her to his home and married her.

ICDS supervisor D Vijayalakshmi said during the counselling, the girl told the authorities that she was not interested in the marriage, but her parents had forced her to tie the knot to her cousin. “They took me to his house stating that there was a function at his place. After we went there, they got me married to him,” she said. The ICDS official said that the girl was being shifted to Sakhi — a women and child welfare home — at Vanasthalipuram.

“The marriage was not consummated, as she returned to her home on Sunday night. Since it is a child marriage, it will be declared as void,” Vijayalakshmi added.

