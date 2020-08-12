‘Miracle that am alive’: Karnataka Congress MLA describes attack, his escape

india

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 18:43 IST

Karnataka Congress MLA Srinivasa Murthy says he had a miraculous escape from an angry mob wielding machetes, swords and petrol bombs that attacked his house on Tuesday night in Bengaluru and looted valuables while vandalizing his property.

The MLA claimed that the attack seemed to be “well-planned” and demanded a probe into the incident by either CBI or CB-CID after meeting state revenue minister R Ashoka at the Vidhan Soudha on Wednesday afternoon.

“It is a miracle that I am alive… When the incident happened I was outside. Some well wishers in the area called me and forewarned me and thus I managed to escape, otherwise I don’t think I would be alive today,” Srinivasa Murthy told reporters,

He said that it seems like the attack was “planned well in advance” adding that the mob wielding lathis, swords and machetes entered and vandalised his house, threw petrol bombs, and looted jewellery and other valuables.

“If a MLA cannot get security then who can stay safe?,” Murthy asked.

At least three people have been killed with more than 100 including 60 cops were injured following the mob violence over an objectionable Facebook post by Srinivasa Murthy’s nephew allegedly insulting the prophet of a community went viral in DJ Halli, and KJ Halli areas of the state capital in Pulakeshinagar locality.

The mob also attacked Murthy’s house, damaging it completely and looting valuables while setting several articles on fire. The Congress MLA says it could have been worse had the police not arrived on time.

“Only timely arrival of police prevented them from setting the gas cylinder at my house ablaze but they had looted everything by then,” Murthy said.

Section 144 of CRPC has been imposed across Bangalore and 169 people have been arrested for the violence. Police have also arrested MLA’s relative Naveen, accused of posting religiously offensive material on Facebook.

The Congress MLA said that he had fallen out with his nephew for the last 10 years and had nothing to do with his actions. He also alleged that the mob was made up of outsiders since different communities in his constituency have a history of living harmoniously.

“Hindus and Muslims in my constituency have always had good relations with each other. We have lived there for more than 50 years and nothing of this sort has ever happened,” he said, demanding a probe and action against the perpetrators of the violence.

Karnataka home minister Basvraj Bommai has announced a probe by the district magistrate into the entire incident.Decision was taken after a meeting chaired by chief minister BS Yediyurappa.