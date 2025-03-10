Missing PU student found in Udupi, left home due to exam fear: Police

A pre-university (PU) student from Dakshina Kannada, who went missing from his home in Farangipete on February 25, was traced in Udupi on Saturday after travelling across multiple locations in Karnataka. The Karnataka high court has taken note of the matter after the student’s parents filed a habeas corpus petition. The Karnataka high court has taken note of the matter after the student’s parents filed a habeas corpus petition. (PTI)

According to Dakshina Kannada superintendent of police (SP) Yathish N, the student, who is a science stream PU candidate, left home due to fear of his upcoming examinations. His journey spanned multiple cities as he used various means of transport to avoid detection. He initially walked along the railway tracks to reach Arkula before securing a ride to Mangaluru. From there, he took a bus to Shivamogga, then travelled to Mysuru by train, later heading to Kengeri without a ticket.

In an attempt to sustain himself, he reached Nandi Hills and took up temporary work at a resort. After earning some money, he travelled back to Mysuru via Kengeri. From Mysuru, he boarded the Murudeshwar Express and got down at Udupi on Saturday. However, without any money left, he attempted to purchase food and clothing without paying, raising suspicion among the local people, who alerted police.

SP Yathish N said that when questioned, the student initially claimed he was abducted. However, after being offered food, he admitted to running away due to exam-related stress. “He took ₹500 from home before leaving. He was afraid of his performance in the exams and chose to flee rather than face them,” the officer said.

His disappearance triggered a large-scale police search, with seven teams working under Bantwal deputy superintendent of police (DSP). The authorities used drones and dog squads to comb the area multiple times, while his friends, classmates, and family were closely monitored throughout the investigation.

During the search, police found his mobile phone and footwear abandoned near the railway tracks. Concerns arose about blood stains on his slippers, but the SP clarified that they were from a minor foot injury.

After being traced, the student was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Mangaluru, which directed authorities to place him in a correctional home. Given the habeas corpus petition filed in the Karnataka high court, he will be presented before the court for further proceedings.

Meanwhile, another case of a missing student remains unresolved. A 19-year-old paramedical student from Mooduperar village, has been missing since February 13. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and white pants. With no leads so far, Karnataka legislative assembly speaker UT Khader has instructed the city police commissioner to form a special team to intensify the search.