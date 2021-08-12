Missing teenaged girl found dead on Goa beach, probe on

The semi-clad body of a teenage girl was found washed ashore at Goa’s Calangute beach on Thursday a day after she was reported missing, police said and added it has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

“The matter is under investigation...,” North Goa police superintendent Shobit Saksena said.

Police have warned against speculation surrounding the cause of death and asked people to refrain from sharing images of the body as it is against the law and hurtful to the girl’s family.

They said police will be able to comment further only once the post-mortem report offers a better picture of the circumstances surrounding her death.