Mithi river desilting scam: 'Middleman Kadam prima facie played crucial role in conspiracy'

Mumbai, Ketan Kadam, an alleged middleman in the ₹65 crore Mithi river desilting contract scam, prima-facie played a crucial role in the conspiracy, causing wrongful loss to the Mumbai civic body, a local court observed while denying him bail last week.

Additional sessions judge N G Shukla rejected Kadam's bail plea on July 11. The reasoned order was made available on Tuesday.

The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police in May registered a case against 13 persons including contractors and civic officials in the alleged ₹65 crore scam related to desilting of the Mithi river which flows through the city.

The civic body had awarded river desilting contracts to different companies through tenders from 2019 to 2024. It is alleged that some BMC officials tailored the contract tender to ensure it benefited only a particular supplier of machinery.

Kadam, chief executive officer of Virgo Specialties Pvt Ltd, allegedly conspired with officials to insert specific terms and conditions in tenders which forced contractors to hire machines from his firm.

The accused had sought bail on parity as co-accused Jay Joshi was released by the court.

Kadam had denied his involvement in the alleged scam.

The court noted that the investigation is being conducted and statements of several witnesses, including high-ranking BMC officers, are yet to be recorded.

"After considering the material on record, it appears that the role of the applicant is crucial in setting the terms and conditions of the desilting work contract before entering the Virgo Ltd into the MOU for purchasing machines and sealing an agreement for hiring contractors," the court stated.

The judge stated that the applicant received various amounts from contractors into the bank account of his shell company.

"This material prima facie shows that the applicant is the key accused in the conspiracy of causing wrongful loss to BMC," the court ruled.

Police had questioned Bollywood actor Dino Morea and others during the investigation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.