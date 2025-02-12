Mizo pop artiste Feli Fanai passes away at 32

AIZAWL: Feli Fanai, one of Mizoram’s most celebrated pop artistes, passed away on Wednesday in Aizawl after a prolonged illness. She was 32 years old. Fanai was declared dead at Ebenezer hospital early on Wednesday.

“With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Feli Fanai due to a prolonged illness,” a family member stated in a social media post.

The last rites for Fanai will be held on Thursday in Champhai, the town where she was born and raised.

Over the years, Fanai became a favourite among Mizo pop music fans with numerous hit songs, including Ka Chawi Nang Che, Pheichhehmawi I Khai Ang Aw, Tuma’n An Tluklo, and Lengdang Tang A Bel.

In her decade-long career, she received numerous accolades, such as the Mizoram Entertainment Award - Iconic Artist of the Year 2020, the Production House - People’s Choice Award 2020, and the Lelte Award - Best Singer of the Year 2018, among many others.

In December 2024, Fanai was admitted to the intensive care unit at Aizawl hospital. She was reportedly on ventilator support following complications related to multiple organ failure.