Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mizo pop artiste Feli Fanai passes away at 32

BySangzuala Hmar
Feb 12, 2025 11:41 AM IST

The last rites for Fanai will be held on Thursday in Champhai, the town where she was born and raised

AIZAWL: Feli Fanai, one of Mizoram’s most celebrated pop artistes, passed away on Wednesday in Aizawl after a prolonged illness. She was 32 years old.

Fanai was declared dead at Ebenezer hospital early on Wednesday.
Fanai was declared dead at Ebenezer hospital early on Wednesday.

Fanai was declared dead at Ebenezer hospital in Aizawl early on Wednesday.

“With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Feli Fanai due to a prolonged illness,” a family member stated in a social media post.

The last rites for Fanai will be held on Thursday in Champhai, the town where she was born and raised.

Over the years, Fanai became a favourite among Mizo pop music fans with numerous hit songs, including Ka Chawi Nang Che, Pheichhehmawi I Khai Ang Aw, Tuma’n An Tluklo, and Lengdang Tang A Bel.

Also Read: Folk music of the northeast has greatly influenced me: Adnan Sami

In her decade-long career, she received numerous accolades, such as the Mizoram Entertainment Award - Iconic Artist of the Year 2020, the Production House - People’s Choice Award 2020, and the Lelte Award - Best Singer of the Year 2018, among many others.

In December 2024, Fanai was admitted to the intensive care unit at Aizawl hospital. She was reportedly on ventilator support following complications related to multiple organ failure.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On