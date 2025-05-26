Aizawl, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday urged the Centre to raise the number of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act in the state by 1.7 lakh, an official statement here said. Mizoram CM Lalduhoma urges Centre to raise beneficiaries under NFSA

During a meeting with Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi, Lalduhoma informed the Union minister that only 60.26 per cent of the entire ration card holders in the state are now covered under NFSA, the statement said.

The chief minister urged Joshi to give additional allocation and increase the number of NFSA beneficiaries by 1.7 lakh in addition to the existing beneficiaries, it said.

Joshi assured Lalduhoma of all possible help on his part, the statement added.

According to Mizoram Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department director Saizikpuii, the Centre has previously allocated 7,06,296 beneficiaries under the NFSA to avail free food grains, of which 99 per cent has been filled.

She said that the state requires more allocation in terms of beneficiaries as many eligible beneficiaries are yet to be covered under the NFSA and that a single-member family of the Antyodaya Anna Yojana or AAY beneficiary will now be included under Priority Households .

She expressed hope that all eligible beneficiaries may be covered under the NFSA if the Centre provide additional allocation.

Under the NFSA, the AAY beneficiary receives 35 kg of free food grains or rice per family, while the PHH beneficiary receives 5 kg of free rice per person and additionally purchase 3 kg of rice per person at the subsidised rate of ₹15 per kg, according to Saizikpuii.

Lalduhoma also called on Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Development of North Eastern Region Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and discussed key development projects in the state on Sunday, official sources said.

While the chief minister reviewed important projects in Mizoram under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram and discussed future plans with Rijiju, he also discussed several development projects, including the proposal for the upgradation of Golf Course in Thenzawl in Serchhip district, to international standard and felicitation of markets for local agricultural products with the DoNER minister, the sources said.

Scindia on his part assured Lalduhoma that he would pursue the proposal for the upgradation of Thenzawl golf course and assist Mizoram in marketing local agricultural products, particularly ginger and Mizo bird's eye chilli and also development of sports sector in the state, the sources added.

