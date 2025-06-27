Aizawl, The Mizoram government is considering confiscating the identity cards of Myanmar refugees who repeatedly cross the international border to and from the neighbouring country, an official said on Friday Mizoram contemplates confiscating IDs of refugees who often cross border to and from Myanmar

During a meeting with Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary Surinder Bhagat in Aizawl on Thursday, Chief Minister Lalduhoma told him that there are many refugees, who are obedient and follow the laws, while some of them are "repeatedly crossing the border to go to Myanmar and come back to Mizoram taking advantage of the crisis in the neighbouring country".

The chief minister said that these refugees often violate the country's laws, and the state government would take stringent action against them, according to the official.

"The Mizoram government will take stern action against those refugees who misbehave and often violate the laws. We have been thinking of seizing Myanmar IDs from those refugees, who repeatedly cross the international border during their stay in Mizoram," the official quoted Lalduhoma as saying.

The chief minister also briefed Bhagat about the state government's plan to collect biometric details of Myanmar refugees taking shelter in Mizoram.

The state government is likely to begin biometric enrolment of Myanmar refugees in July, another official said.

Lalduhoma had also informed Bhagat, who is also the Protector General of Emigrants, about the issue of "illegal overseas recruitment by some placement agencies in the state".

He had said that the licences of such agencies have been cancelled by the state government for illegally sending youths for overseas employment.

Lalduhoma had also stressed the need for obtaining prosecution sanction orders from the Protector General of Emigrants against those fraudulent placement agencies.

PGE under the Ministry of External Affairs is the authority responsible for protecting the interests of Indian workers going abroad.

Bhagat urged people to exercise caution while seeking jobs abroad.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.