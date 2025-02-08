Mizoram governor highlights India-Myanmar border concerns

AIZAWL: Mizoram governor Vijay Kumar Singh has raised concerns over the porous Mizoram-Myanmar border, highlighting its susceptibility to drug smuggling and the unstable administrative situation in Myanmar. In January 2025 alone, the Assam Rifles seized heroin worth over ₹ 50 lakh in the Champhai district in a joint operation with Mizoram Police (HT Photo)

Addressing officials at the 23 Sector headquarters of Assam Rifles in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl, Singh lauded the paramilitary force for their efforts in maintaining stability along the Indian side of the border.

His remarks came a day after the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized a significant quantity of drugs in a joint operation at the Indo-Myanmar border.

“The Assam Rifles have been tactfully performing an important role during the political instability in Myanmar. The Assam Rifles, India’s oldest paramilitary force, plays a multifaceted role in Mizoram, including maintaining internal security, border security, and curbing illicit activities,” Singh said.

In January 2025 alone, the Assam Rifles seized heroin worth over ₹50 lakh in the Champhai district in a joint operation with Mizoram Police.

The governor acknowledged the Assam Rifles’ critical role in maintaining order amid Myanmar’s political instability, which has led to crises and security challenges in the region. “The Assam Rifles have shown unwavering commitment to safeguarding the Indo-Myanmar border. They are the vigilant guardians of our national security,” Singh said.

The Assam Rifles in Mizoram is entrusted to guard a 510 km stretch of the Indo-Myanmar border. The 23 Sector Assam Rifles Headquarters at Khatla, Aizawl, oversees three battalions. Each battalion operates six Company Operating Bases (COBs), ensuring rigorous surveillance and security along the Indo-Myanmar border.