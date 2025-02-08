Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mizoram governor highlights India-Myanmar border concerns

BySangzuala Hmar
Feb 08, 2025 02:58 PM IST

Addressing officials at the 23 Sector headquarters of Assam Rifles in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl, Singh lauded the paramilitary force for their efforts in maintaining stability along the Indian side of the border

AIZAWL: Mizoram governor Vijay Kumar Singh has raised concerns over the porous Mizoram-Myanmar border, highlighting its susceptibility to drug smuggling and the unstable administrative situation in Myanmar.

In January 2025 alone, the Assam Rifles seized heroin worth over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 lakh in the Champhai district in a joint operation with Mizoram Police (HT Photo)
In January 2025 alone, the Assam Rifles seized heroin worth over 50 lakh in the Champhai district in a joint operation with Mizoram Police (HT Photo)

Addressing officials at the 23 Sector headquarters of Assam Rifles in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl, Singh lauded the paramilitary force for their efforts in maintaining stability along the Indian side of the border.

His remarks came a day after the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized a significant quantity of drugs in a joint operation at the Indo-Myanmar border.

“The Assam Rifles have been tactfully performing an important role during the political instability in Myanmar. The Assam Rifles, India’s oldest paramilitary force, plays a multifaceted role in Mizoram, including maintaining internal security, border security, and curbing illicit activities,” Singh said.

In January 2025 alone, the Assam Rifles seized heroin worth over 50 lakh in the Champhai district in a joint operation with Mizoram Police.

The governor acknowledged the Assam Rifles’ critical role in maintaining order amid Myanmar’s political instability, which has led to crises and security challenges in the region. “The Assam Rifles have shown unwavering commitment to safeguarding the Indo-Myanmar border. They are the vigilant guardians of our national security,” Singh said.

The Assam Rifles in Mizoram is entrusted to guard a 510 km stretch of the Indo-Myanmar border. The 23 Sector Assam Rifles Headquarters at Khatla, Aizawl, oversees three battalions. Each battalion operates six Company Operating Bases (COBs), ensuring rigorous surveillance and security along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On