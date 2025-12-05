Aizawl, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said his government would soon sign an agreement with a faction of Hmar militants to restore peace in the state. Mizoram govt to soon ink pact with Hmar militant faction: CM

Addressing the general assembly of Hmar Students' Association and Sikpui Ruoi festival in Kolasib district, Lalduhoma said negotiations are in progress with the Lalhmingthanga Sanate faction of the Hmar People's Convention to bring back the cadres to normal life.

"We are hopeful that we can soon sign an agreement to restore peace in Mizoram, particularly in Hmar-dominated areas," he said.

The HPC , an offshoot of the erstwhile Hmar People's Convention , had earlier demanded an autonomous district council under the sixth schedule of the Constitution by carving out Hmar-dominated villages in the northeastern part of Mizoram, adjoining Manipur.

The H Zosangabera faction of HPC signed a peace accord with the Mizoram government in April 2018, which led to the birth of the Sinlung Hills Council for the people of Hmar-dominated villages in the northeastern part of the state.

Another faction headed by Sanate is mainly based and active in Assam's Cachar district. The faction has been involved in many criminal cases, including extortion, in Mizoram, according to police.

Lalduhoma urged the Hmar community, which he said is one of the dominant tribes of Mizos, to play a leading role and primary facilitator in fostering unity among various tribes.

Historical footprints of the Hmar people are found in several parts of the state, he said.

Maintaining that the HSA is one of the oldest student bodies among the Mizo tribes, the CM lauded the organisation for its decades-old service to the student community, the preservation of cultural identity, and its contributions to social unity and development.

The CM said his government was giving priority to farmers' development and will continue to procure key cash crops under the state's flagship 'Bana Kaih' programme.

He said several vacant posts were filled and new jobs were created in the last two years under the Zoram People's Movement government.

Lalduhoma was accompanied by assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama and Revenue Minister B Lalchhanzova at the event.

