Aizawl, Mizoram Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii on Thursday voiced serious concern over rampant drug abuse among the state’s youth. Mizoram minister expresses concern over drug abuse

Speaking at an event to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at a newly established detoxification centre near Aizawl, Lalrinpuii said, "Addiction is part of a disease which can be cured. That is why the government has set up a short stay or detoxification centre for drug users."

She announced that the centre, named ‘Hulhliap’, will be operated by professionals and experts.

"This facility is intended to provide comprehensive support with the help of trained doctors, nurses, and counsellors," she said.

The minister urged the inmates undergoing treatment: "You must take this opportunity to amend yourselves and stay away from drugs during your time at the centre."

Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, who also addressed the gathering, sought the support of churches in combating drug abuse and trafficking.

Encouraging the inmates to make the most of the rehabilitation opportunity, Hmar added, "Those who have not used drugs should never even try it."

The Hulhliap centre for addicts was opened on June 23 at Synod Revival camping centre at Neihbawi near Aizawl.

The detoxification centre can accommodate about 200 inmates at a time.

Officials said the inmates will be initially given detoxification treatment for 15 days by doctors, nurses and counsellors after which they will receive special spiritual counselling.

Once their period of stay at the centre is over, they will be released to their relatives or referred to a rehabilitation centre, they said.

According to the excise department, 29 people, including 6 women, have died due to drug abuse this year.

The department added that a total of 1,908 people, including 234 women, have died due to drug abuse since 1984, when the first drug-related death due to heroin was reported in the state, the department said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.