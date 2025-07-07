Aizawl, Rich tributes were paid to Mizo National Front founder Laldenga on his 35th death anniversary on Monday. Mizoram: Rich tributes paid to MNF founder Laldenga on his death anniversary

Laldenga's daughter Dr Renee Lalrinzuali, MNF president Zoramthanga and other party leaders paid homage to the former Mizoram chief minister and laid wreaths on his grave at Aizawl's Treasury Square located near the state assembly.

Speaking at a function marking Laldenga's death anniversary, Zoramthanga hailed him as one of the important foundations of the Mizo society.

He said Laldenga brought glory to the Mizos.

"He instilled patriotism and the feeling of Mizo sub-nationalism not only among contemporary Mizos but also the new generations. Although some people try to downgrade him, his importance has been increasingly felt among present-day Mizos," Zoramthanga said.

Laldenga's name and legacy will live on, and he will be remembered as long as Mizos and Mizoram exist, he added.

Renee, who spoke on the occasion, said her father wholeheartedly loved Mizoram and its people.

She said that her father gave more importance to Mizoram and the Mizo people than to his family.

"My father put Mizoram and the Mizo people in the first place. He was ready to sacrifice his family for the cause of the Mizos. We wholeheartedly obeyed him and in due course of time, overcame many challenges," she said.

Renee also thanked MNF leaders and party workers who paid their tributes to her father on his death anniversary.

Born on July 11, 1927 at Pukpui village in Lunglei district, Laldenga joined the British Indian Army in 1944. He formed the Mizo National Famine Front in 1960 when Mizoram was reeling under a famine.

He converted the MNFF into a political organisation the Mizo National Front in October, 1961.

Mizoram witnessed a 20-year-long insurgency from 1966, which ended with the signing of a peace accord on June 30, 1986. Mizoram became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987.

Laldenga became the first chief minister of Mizoram but 19 months after the MNF won the 1987 assembly polls, President's rule was imposed in the state.

He never rose to the political arena again due to lung cancer. After he received medical treatment in New Delhi and New York, he headed for London.

Just after landing at London airport, he died on the way to the hospital on July 7, 1990 and his mortal remains were brought to Aizawl on July 11. He was honoured with a state funeral on July 13 and buried at the heart of Aizawl.

