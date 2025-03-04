Mizoram’s battle against HIV shows signs of hope despite persistent stigma

For years, Mizoram has grappled with a high burden of HIV, driven primarily by drug abuse and unprotected sex. With a staggering adult HIV prevalence rate of 2.73%, ten times the national average, the crisis once seemed insurmountable. However, in a significant turnaround, recent trends indicate that the rate of new infections has been on the decline since 2017, providing a glimmer of hope in the state’s fight against the deadly virus.

Mizoram has long faced a difficult battle with HIV, with 10 of its 11 districts categorised as high-priority by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO). According to Jane Ralte, project director of Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS), the cumulative number of HIV detections from October 1990 until January 2025 stands at 32,387, with 5,511 recorded deaths due to HIV/AIDS within the same period.

“There can be no denying that the adult HIV prevalence in Mizoram is high. At 2.73%, we stand ten times above the national average. It is a big and horrendous figure,” Ralte said. Despite the grim statistics, the state has seen a steady decline in HIV incidence since its peak in 2017. Over the past six years, the incidence rate per 1,000 uninfected individuals has dropped by 42%.

“In our initial fight against the virus, Mizoram was neglected. However, from 2017 onward, an integrated action plan was developed, and since then, we have witnessed a decrease in HIV incidence,” Ralte said.

Another promising indicator is the reduction in deaths from the disease. Between 2010 and 2023, the state achieved an 80.76% reduction in deaths, slightly exceeding the National AIDS Control Programme (NACP) Phase V goal of an 80% reduction. Ralte cautioned that while much more needs to be done, it was an encouraging sign that efforts to combat the epidemic were yielding results.

Unprotected sex and the sharing of infected syringes continue to be the primary drivers of HIV transmission in Mizoram. Sexual transmission accounts for 67% of cases, while 30.44% of infections occur through intravenous drug use.

“Despite massive awareness campaigns, it is sad to see that the main modes of transmission remain unprotected sex and infected syringes. The unhealthy urge to imitate the vices of Western culture among the youth, coupled with the easy availability of heroin and other narcotics, has created a heightened vulnerability to HIV transmission,” Ralte said.

Mizoram’s 510-km-long border with Myanmar has also contributed to the crisis, as the state has become a hub for drug smuggling. The influx of narcotics has fueled intravenous drug use, increasing the risk of HIV transmission among users.

Beyond medical challenges, a major obstacle in Mizoram’s fight against HIV is the deep-rooted stigma surrounding the disease. Fear of social ostracisation discourages many vulnerable individuals from getting tested or seeking treatment. “Stigmatisation is still a very big concern. HIV-positive individuals are evicted by landlords, fired from their jobs, and shunned by society. Many of those living with HIV acquired the virus through sexual contact or drug use—activities that are already stigmatised. This makes it even harder for them to come forward,” said Vanlalruati Colney, president of the Positive Women’s Network of Mizoram (PWNM), a support group for women living with HIV.

HIV/AIDS activist and social media influencer of MSACS, CZ Ralte echoed similar sentiments. “I can carry my own burden as a victim of stigma, but the hardest part is seeing my children being bullied just because they happen to be the children of an HIV-positive mother.”

Ralte emphasised the urgent need to address stigma, stating that it remains a major barrier to testing and treatment. “Fear of stigma prevents people from getting tested, seeking care, and adhering to treatment. We must put an end to this to ensure that people living with HIV receive the support they need.”

Religious institutions in Mizoram have played a crucial role in the fight against HIV/AIDS. The Presbyterian Church, the largest Christian denomination in the state, has been actively involved in raising awareness and reducing stigma through its social front committee. “The Mizoram Synod Social Front encourages open and inclusive discussions on issues related to sexuality, gender-based violence, and intravenous drug use. By addressing these topics from both a theological and ethical perspective, we aim to empower communities to be less vulnerable to HIV,” said Lalhmingmawia, coordinator of the Mizoram synod social front. The Church’s involvement has helped bridge gaps in education and support, creating a more compassionate environment for those affected by the disease.

Despite challenges, MSACS remains hopeful, citing the decreasing trend in HIV incidence as a sign that their efforts are making an impact. In 2017, the state recorded its highest HIV incidence rate at 1.76% per 1,000 uninfected individuals. Today, that figure has dropped to 1.02%. “The reality is still grim, but at least we are now inching towards the brighter side of this nightmare,” Ralte said.

MSACS is committed to adhering to the UNAIDS 95-95-95 strategy to end the HIV epidemic. Under this strategy 72% of people living with HIV in Mizoram know their status; 90.50% of those diagnosed receive sustained antiretroviral therapy (ART) and 96% of those on ART have achieved viral suppression. “Even though the statistics are against us, and despite the many hurdles, we are doing our best to curb the epidemic and help people living with HIV lead healthy, long lives,” Ralte said.

AS part of their innovative project, MSACS provided jackets with pocket at the back for keeping condoms to 2-wheeler taxi riders. And provided seat pockets for auto rickshaws to keep condoms.

Mizoram’s battle against HIV/AIDS is far from over. The high prevalence rate remains a major public health concern, but the declining trend in new infections and HIV-related deaths offers hope. Through sustained awareness campaigns, increased access to testing and treatment, community support, and the crucial role of faith-based organisations, Mizoram is turning the tide against HIV. With this renewed commitment and knowing the importance of fighting the disease on a united front, all 40 members of the Mizoram state legislative assembly donated Rs. 50,000 each from their discretionary fund. The exemplary move made by the MLAs showed that the state is moving together towards a future where HIV is no longer a looming crisis but a controlled and manageable one.

“We have fought hard to reach this point,” Ralte said. “Now, we must keep pushing forward until we achieve the ultimate goal.”