Mob sets house, bikes, shop afire in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh

Bhopal: A mob set a house, two bikes, and a shop afire in retaliation to an alleged attack on a former village head and his brother over a disputed piece of land at Kareni in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Wednesday night, said police. Vehicles of the district administration and police were also vandalised and prompted the authorities to deploy additional forces in the village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajgarh Police superintendent Pradeep Sharma said an argument over the land dispute between Allah Wali, a mechanic, and Manoj Verma, the village head, escalated into the mob attack. “On Wednesday evening, Verma was going to Rajgarh when Wali’s son Golu and Aslam got into the argument before attacking Verma.”

He added Verma called his brother Hukumchand for help and Wali also joined the fight. “Golu, Aslam, and Wali beat him too. They were rushed to the Rajgarh district hospital and later Verma was referred to Indore. When villagers came to know about it, they set Wali’s house, an auto parts shop, and two bikes on fire.”

Police and district officials rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. Wali, Golu, and Aslam have been booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt). A case was also registered against over a dozen unidentified people for arson and rioting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON