Home / India News / Mobile phones are being tapped, alleges Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

Mobile phones are being tapped, alleges Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar has asked the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take action against those responsible.

india Updated: Aug 21, 2020 19:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Congress chief DK Shivakumar has furnished two cell phone numbers in which he says his calls are being tapped given the various background sounds he is hearing.
Congress chief DK Shivakumar has furnished two cell phone numbers in which he says his calls are being tapped given the various background sounds he is hearing.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar in a complaint to the Bengaluru city Police Commissioner has claimed that two of his phones are being tapped. In a letter addressed to the city top cop Kamal Pant, Shivakumar said that there was serious variation while calls were coming in or going out.

He has furnished two cell phone numbers in which he says his calls are being tapped given the various background sounds he is hearing. Shivakumar has asked the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take action against those responsible.

A senior BJP leader who did not want to be named ‘as the police will respond to Shivakumar’s complaint and it is not a party related matter’ turned down the claim of the state Congress leader. “If the calls aren’t going or coming properly, maybe it is better for him to complain to his telecom company about network quality issues,” he said sarcastically.

Smoke choked escape tunnel, says Telangana power plant on fire that killed 9
Pakistan a ‘good brother,’ says Xi Jinping, claims CPEC corridor will help forge closer ties
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
SC allows prayers in 3 Jain temples in Mumbai, cites Rath Yatra example
‘Deeply unfortunate’: PM Modi on Srisailam hydroelectric plant fire
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
Ahead of Bihar polls amid Covid-19, ECI issues new guidelines for voters
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
