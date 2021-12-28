Modi advocates tech with a human touch

Lucknow: Young professionals must choose challenges over comfort and remain in touch with their humane side while being immersed in technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told graduating students at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur on Tuesday.

“Those who run away from them (challenges) become victims,” Modi said at the 54th convocation of the premier engineering school. “If you are looking for challenges, you are the hunter and the challenges get hunted.”

Elaborating on the significance of humane aspects, the Prime Minister said that while working in the field of artificial intelligence, students must not forget human intelligence. He asked them to become champions of technology, but avoid turning into robotic versions of themselves. “Do work on internet of things, but don’t forget emotions of things. Do coding, but stay connected with people around,” Modi said.

The in-person convocation, held after a gap of one year due to the pandemic, was also attended by Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, among others.

Modi exhorted the new graduates to be impatient when it came to Atmanirbhar Bharat. “Self-reliant India is the basic form of complete freedom, where we will not depend on anyone,” he said. “If we do not become self-reliant, how will our country will reach its destination?” He wanted the students to contribute to the global standing of the country.

“When the country’s independence completed 25 years, we should have done a lot by then to stand on our feet. Since then, it is too late, the country has lost a lot of time. Two generations have passed in between so we don’t have to lose even two moments,” the PM added.

Modi also praised the diversity of Kanpur. “Kanpur is one of the few cities in India that is so diverse, from Satti Chaura Ghat to Madari Pasi, from Nana Saheb to Batukeshwar Dutt. When we visit this city, it seems as if we are travelling to that glorious past, of the glory of the sacrifices of the freedom struggle.”

The Prime Minister inaugurated a blockchain-driven system to deliver educational degrees before his convocation address. This is a massive leap in the field of technology, he said.

“Even in this decade, technology is going to increase its dominance in different fields. Life without technology would now be incomplete in a way. This is the age of competition of life and technology, and I am sure you will definitely get ahead in this.”

The PM advised students to keep their sensitivity, curiosity, imagination and creativity alive and asked them to be aware of the non-technical aspects of life. “From the time of admission and passing out from IIT Kanpur, you must be feeling a huge change in yourself. Before coming here, there must have been a “fear of the unknown”. Now there is no “fear of the unknown”; now you have the courage to explore the whole world,” he said.

IIT-K director Abhay Karandikar welcomed the guests and spoke about the achievements of his institute. Adityanath lauded contributions made by IIT-K, IIT-BHU and IIM Lucknow in leading Uttar Pradesh on the path to development.