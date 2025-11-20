‘Modi called, said we’re done': What Trump said in fresh claim on India-Pak conflict, 350% tariff threat

US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly claimed to have brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during the military conflict back in May, intensified his assertion on Thursday. The Republican also specified the tariff rate he claims to have repeatedly used to pressure India and Pakistan into stopping the conflict. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and US President Donald Trump shake hands(Reuters/File)

"India and Pakistan were going to go at it with nuclear weapons. I told them, you can go at it, but I'm putting a 350 percent tariff on each country, no more trade with the United States…," Trump said during his remarks at Washington DC.

He defended his tariff moves on various countries and said that the duties helped him settle five of the eight wars. Further taking a swipe at Joe Biden, Trump said that former President wouldn't know "what countries were talking about" and that the "whole world would go to hell".

"I'm not going to have you shooting nuclear weapons at each other, killing millions, and having nuclear dust floating over Los Angeles… I said, I don't care if you like it or not. I was all set, 350 percent tariff to settle that war," Trump said, further referencing the India-Pak conflict.

Trump claimed not only to have threatened India and Pakistan with a 350% tariff but also said the countries backed down and agreed to stop their offensive.

Trump gushes on Sharif praise, recalls Modi 'call'

Further in his remarks, Donald Trump said that Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked the President for "saving millions of lives" and also claimed to have received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Prime Minister of Pakistan called me...he said President Trump doesn't even know that but he saved millions and millions of lives," Trump said, further adding: "I got a call from prime minister Modi saying "we're done", and I asked him done with what? He said we're not going to war."

Notably, 350% is a revised figure. Back in October, Trump said he threatened 200% tariffs on India and Pakistan to get them to stop the conflict. "I said to India and Pakistan pretty much the same thing - If you're gonna fight each other, I'm not doing business with you, we're gonna put 200% tariffs, which will make it impossible for you to deal," Trump had said in an interview with Fox News

Count has been lost of how many times Trump has claimed to have had a role in the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. While Shehbaz Sharif has whole heartedly acknowledged the Republican's involvement, New Delhi has always clarified that the truce was reached bilaterally, with no third party intervention.