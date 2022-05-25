Modi discusses trade, technology with Japanese, Oz counterparts

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held separate bilateral meetings in Tokyo with Fumio Kishida and Anthony Albanese — his counterparts from Japan and Australia respectively — to review relations and move forward cooperation in key areas such as defence manufacturing, trade, and technology

The trade and technology partnership, cooperation in forging resilient supply chains for the region and the skill development partnership figured in the talks between Modi and Kishida. The two leaders agreed to enhance bilateral security and defence cooperation, including in defence manufacturing.

While taking stock of progress in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail project, they welcomed the signing of exchange of notes for the third tranche of the loan for the venture. The project is partly funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The leaders also highlighted the importance of information and communication technologies, and agreed to encourage greater collaboration between the private sectors of the two sides in developing next generation communication technologies.

Modi and Kishida also discussed possibilities for collaboration in critical and emerging technologies such as 5G, beyond-5G and semiconductors. They further agreed to deepen cooperation in clean energy, including green hydrogen, through more business-to-business collaboration.

The two leaders agreed that India and Japan should work towards implementing their decision to have five trillion yen in public and private investments and financing from Japan to India over the next five years.

PM Modi highlighted steps taken by the Indian government to improve ease of doing business and logistics through the Gati Shakti initiative and urged Kishida to support greater investments by Japanese firms in India.

“Such investments would help in creating resilient supply chains and would be mutually beneficial,” he said. He noted that 24 Japanese companies had successfully applied under various production-linked incentives (PLI) schemes.

The two sides also agreed to scale up the Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) programme, and Modi raised the issue of further easing travel restrictions to facilitate quarantine-free entry into Japan for travellers from India carrying Covaxin and Covishield vaccination certificates.

Besides discussing regional and global issues and reaffirming their commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, the two leaders decided the next 2+2 meeting of foreign and defence ministers should be held in Japan at the earliest. Modi also accepted Kishida’s invitation to visit Japan for the next annual bilateral summit.

At his meeting with Albanese, Modi congratulated the Australian premier on his election victory. The leaders reviewed cooperation under the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, including in trade and investment, defence manufacturing, renewable energy, education, science and technology, agricultural research, sports and people-to-people ties.

Both leaders said they will continue to take steps to maintain the positive momentum in bilateral ties, and Modi invited Albanese to visit India.

Modi also held separate meetings with three former Japanese prime ministers – Yoshihide Suga, Yoshiro Mori and Shinzo Abe – who played important roles in developing ties with India.

Modi and Suga discussed ways to strengthen the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership.

Mori, the current chairperson of the Japan-India Association (JIA), and Abe, who will take over the role shortly, held a separate meeting with the Indian leader, who appreciated JIA’s contributions in promoting bilateral exchanges in the political, economic and cultural fields. The leaders also discussed the shared vision for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.