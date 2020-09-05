e-paper
Home / India News / Modi dispensation’s thinking - minimum govt, maximum privatisation: Rahul Gandhi

With his tweet attacking the government, Gandhi tagged a media report which said there would be a freeze on creation of new posts except with the approval of the expenditure department.

india Updated: Sep 05, 2020 13:30 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks on Indian economy in a video series.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks on Indian economy in a video series. (PTI)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the issue of recruitment to government posts, alleging that the Modi dispensation’s thinking is “minimum government, maximum privatisation”.

“Modi government’s thinking -- ‘Minimum Govt Maximum Privatisation’,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Covid-19 pandemic is just an excuse and the intention is to make government offices “free” of permanent staff, he alleged.

“(Intention is to) Rob the future of the youth and promote (his) friends,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi targeting the prime minister, and urged people to speak up.

‘Situation under control, rise in cases due to increased testing’: Delhi CM
Rajnath Singh tells China talks need to continue to restore peace
Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda remanded to NCB custody till Sept 9
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
‘PM must explain’: Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy
Sushant’s family lawyer suspects bigger forces at play after Showik’s arrest
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
