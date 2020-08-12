‘Modi hai toh Mumkin hai’, tweets Rahul Gandhi. It is a jibe

india

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 14:24 IST

With a pithy one liner, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took yet another swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy’s warning that the country’s GDP growth may touch its lowest since independence in the backdrop of a raging coronavirus pandemic.

Gandhi employed PM Modi’s widely popular 2019 election campaign slogan to hit out at him, tweeting: “Modi hai toh mumkin hai (If Modi is there, everything is possible)”. He also attached a screenshot of the report carrying the IT software icon’s remark.

On Monday, Murthy had flagged fears of the country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) touching its lowest since 1947 and as a way out suggested developing a system that allows every player in every sector of the country’s economy to operate at full steam, with precautions of course.

“India’s GDP is expected to shrink by at least five per cent. There is a fear that we may even reach the lowest GDP since Independence, since 1947,” said Murthy at an online event.

Rahul Gandhi - through a tweet a day, video messages - has been attacking the government over a host of issues.

On Tuesday, the Congress leader urged the Centre to implement the government’s rural employment guarantee scheme and his party’s ‘Nyuntam Aay Yojana’ (NYAY) as an economic measure for the poor in urban and rural areas of the country amid the ongoing crisis triggered by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

In an earlier tweet, Gandhi had said he warned the government about Covid19 and the economy, but they rubbished it.

Businesses have pinned hopes on more demand-boosting measures from the government, including ramping up the execution of infrastructure projects, more economic reforms and a goods and services tax (GST) rate cut if the other steps fail to revive consumption. Business leaders have said they are worried about movement curbs imposed by authorities, an issue that was also cited by RBI last week as a reason for several high-frequency economic indicators levelling off.