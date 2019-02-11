 Modi in Vrindavan LIVE: Cow is the centre of our tradition and culture, says PM
LIVE BLOG

Modi in Vrindavan LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will serve food to underprivileged schoolchildren at Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir campus marking the three billionth meal by NGO Akshaya Patra Foundation.

By HT Correspondent | Feb 11, 2019 13:23 IST
highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will serve food to underprivileged schoolchildren at Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir campus marking the three billionth meal by NGO Akshaya Patra Foundation.

“I will be in Vrindavan today for a unique programme — to mark the serving of the 3rd billionth meal by the Akshaya Patra Foundation. Congratulations to all those associated with this mission. Their efforts towards eradicating hunger are exemplary,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Follow live updates here:

1:20 pm IST

More than 6 crore LPG connections given: Modi

Farmers will be provided Rs 6,000 directly in their bank accounts. More than 6 crore LPG connections given: Modi

1:15 pm IST

Kumbh gave out the message of cleanliness: Modi

Kumbh gave out a social message. This time it gave a message in cleanliness. Farmers will be provided Rs 6,000 directly in their bank accounts: Modi

1:08 pm IST

No one can repay the debt of gau mata: Modi

Gau mata gives us milk. No one can repay the debt of gau mata: Modi

1:05 pm IST

Central stressed on health of mother and child: Modi

In the last 55 months, the central govt has stressed on the health of mother and child. We have stressed on vaccination: Modi

1:00 pm IST

For a strong nation, we need well-nourished children: Modi

I am serving the 300th crore thali. The midday meal scheme was operational before independence. But now we aim to give quality food to children. For a strong nation, we need well-nourished children: Modi

12:55 pm IST

First thali served during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s regime: Modi

It is a pleasure to get the opportunity to serve food to children. Akshay Patra has been working for 18 years to provide food children. The movement was begun by 1,500 students and the first thali was served during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s regime: Modi

12:50 pm IST

Yogi Adityanath present at event

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar, and BJP’s Mathura lawmaker Hema Malini has joined PM Modi at the event.

12:50 pm IST

Akshaya Patra works with govt on midday meal schemes

Akshaya Patra, funded by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is a Bengaluru-based not-for-profit organisation, which works with the government on midday meal schemes.

12:45 pm IST

Prime Minister tweets

"I will be in Vrindavan today for a unique programme — to mark the serving of the 3rd billionth meal by the Akshaya Patra Foundation. Congratulations to all those associated with this mission. Their efforts towards eradicating hunger are exemplary," the Prime Minister tweeted.

12:40 pm IST

PM to serve food to underprivileged schoolchildren

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will serve food to underprivileged schoolchildren at Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir campus marking the three billionth meal by NGO Akshaya Patra Foundation.