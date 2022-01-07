Modi lauds ‘historic milestone’ in Covid vaccination; highlights 150 crore doses, drive for 15-17

The cumulative number of doses administered under the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country crossed the 150 crore-mark on Friday and was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As many as 1,50,17,23,911 doses of the vaccine were administered to eligible beneficiaries as of 2.20pm on the day, data from the Co-WIN dashboard showed.

Modi called the feat a “historic milestone” and thanked the scientists and the vaccine manufacturers in the country.

“The country started the year (2022) with vaccination for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years,” he said. “At the same time, in the first week of the first month of the year itself, India is also achieving the historic milestone of 150 crore, 1.5 billion, vaccine doses,” he added.

The remarks from the PM came during his speech at an event to inaugurate the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was also present during the event.

Noting that the first dose coverage in the country was at 90% of the adult population, he also said that more than 1.5 crore children (between 15 and 17 years of age) have also been jabbed in less than five days since the immunisation drive opened up for them on January 3.

“Today, more than 90% of India's adult population has received a single dose of the vaccine. Within just 5 days, more than 1.5 crore children have also been administered a dose of the vaccine. This achievement belongs to the whole country, of every government,” he said.

Further, he also thanked the scientists of the country, vaccine makers and the Union health ministry. “I especially thank the scientists of the country, the vaccine manufacturers and our colleagues in the health sector for this achievement,” he said. “It is because of everyone's efforts that the country has taken the resolve to reach this peak, which we started from zero,” he added.

On Friday, the country reported over one lakh new Covid-19 cases, the highest since early June last year. Also, 302 people lost their lives to the disease in the last 24 hours. More than 3,000 Omicron cases have been detected across 27 states and Union territories in the country. Several states and cities have resorted again to night curfews and weekend restrictions to check the fast rising caseload.