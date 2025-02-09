‘Modi promises worked in Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and now in Delhi’

Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari, who was the part of the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election management committee and held over 90 election rallies, says the party’s victory was due the failures of the AAP government. In an interview to Alok KN Mishra, he shares worked for the BJP. Edited excerpts: Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari talking to Hindustan Times. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

You were a star campaigner. Did you expect the BJP to win 48 out of the seats 70?

We had full faith that the BJP was going to come back to power...During the campaign, we saw anger in the eyes of people against the AAP. The name ‘AAP-da’ given by PM Narendra Modi found a resonance among people and they defeated the AAP. When he announced his guarantees, the entire Delhi switched over to the BJP because everyone trusts the guarantees of PM Modi. The Modi guarantees worked in Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and now in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and several senior AAP leaders lost the election.

The AAP misled the people for a few years, but when they found that their 10 years were lost due to the constant blame game by the AAP, they made them lose. Kejriwal insulted Yamuna River. It shows arrogance and corruption. Lies and forgery can help you deceive people in the short run, but in the long run, these things will lead you to defeat. He should remember this. The lies of the AAP leaders got exposed, and they lost the election.

In 2020, the BJP did not announce the welfare schemes it has announced in 2025. Do you think it could have worked in 2020 as well?

When we spoke to Modi ji in 2020 regarding announcing welfare schemes for the people of Delhi, Modiji had said that the time for it will come. In 2020 , we increased the vote share of BJP by 8%, and this time we won a landslide victory. This time, Modi’s guarantees installed the BJP’s government in Delhi. The BJP government will do so much good work in Delhi that it will remain in the hearts of the people for the next 25 years.

BJP contested the election without announcing the CM candidate. Who will be the CM?

The party leadership will take a call on the CM face...I can assure that Delhi will get a very competent chief minister.

BJP made many promises during elections. What will its priorities now that it has won?

All the guarantees announced by PM Modi will be fulfilled by the BJP government because the guarantees of Modi are sacrosanct and they will provide guidance to the BJP government’s work for the people.