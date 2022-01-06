Modi security breach: CMs, BJP leaders offer prayers for PM’s well-being

The chief ministers of four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states and several senior party leaders on Thursday offered prayers for the well-being of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after his convoy was stranded on a flyover in Punjab for 15-20 minutes in a major security lapse.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Modi’s Parliamentary constituency, and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Gufa Mandir in Bhopal.

Blaming the Congress for the security lapse, Adityanath said the party should apologise for its “irresponsible” and “unconstitutional” behaviour.

Chouhan, who is also the BJP’s national vice-president, in a tweet said the “Congress should not try to put the country in danger.”

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Tripura counterpart, Biplab Kumar Deb, offered prayers at Ugratara temple in Guwahati and Meher Kalibari in Agartala, respectively.

“…A man who is tirelessly working for Maa Bharti with blessings of a billion people can’t be harmed by unscrupulous elements.#LongLivePMModi,” Sarma tweeted.

After offering the puja, Deb tweeted, “May lord Shiva protect our `Adarniya’ (beloved) Prime Minister @narendramodi from all evil forces and grant him an `Aarogya Jeevan’ (illness free life). #LongLivePMModi.”

In a separate tweet, the Tripura chief minister strongly condemned the Punjab government for its inability to contain the security breach and said, “Protestors were given access to the PM’s route even after giving prior notice to the state government officials. This is really worrisome as it concerns PM’s security”.

BJP national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda, national general secretaries Arun Singh and Dushyant Gautam were among other leaders who visited temples to offer prayers.

“BJP leaders are joining people in the prayers that are happening across the country for the PM’s well being and long life. The country has lost two PMs in the past and such lapses shouldn’t happen. The Congress government in Punjab is to be blamed for yesterday’s incident,” Singh said.

