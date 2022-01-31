Narendra Modi to address event marking NCW’s 30th foundation day

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering on Monday to mark the 30th foundation day of the National Commission for Women (NCW).

“The theme of the programme is ‘She The Change Maker’ aimed at celebrating the achievements of women in different fields,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

A discussion on “Women Entrepreneurs Driving the Change” will follow Modi’s speech. Two more panel discussions titled “Women in Decision Making” and “Digital Empowerment of Women’ will also be held at the event.

Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani will also be present on the occasion.

NCW was founded in January 1992 as a statutory body under the National Commission for Women Act, 1990. It was established to review the constitutional and legal safeguards for women, recommend remedial legislative measures, facilitate redressal, or grievances, and advise the government on policy matters affecting women.