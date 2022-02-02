Modi to speak on Budget, self-reliance at BJP event today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday speak on the Union Budget and its emphasis on Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) event.

BJP lawmakers will later this week address public meetings to highlight how the Budget focuses on and will lead to job creation and infrastructure development, said people aware of the matter.

Modi on Tuesday called the Budget “people-friendly and progressive” and said it will boost better infrastructure, growth, and jobs.

The BJP has defended the Budget as pro-people even as the Opposition slammed It for ignoring the common people. “The aam aadmi (common man) has been let down totally in the last seven years (of BJP rule)...and the Budget has betrayed his most fundamental aspirations,” said Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

BJP leaders said the Budget has laid the foundations for a self-reliant India. In a tweet, Union home minister Amit Shah said, “This Budget will make India self-reliant and lay the foundation for a new India of the 100th year of independence. I congratulate @narendramodi and @nsitharaman for this.”

BJP lawmakers will hold press conferences on February 5 and 6 in their constituencies to highlight the aspects of the Budget. Similar outreach programmes will be held on February 12 and 13, said BJP leader Anil Baluni.

BJP president J P Nadda, Union ministers, and the party Members of Parliament will gather at the Ambedkar Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday for Modi’s address. BJP office-bearers and elected members, including mayors, will gather for the broadcast of the address at local party offices, Baluni said.