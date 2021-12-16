Modi urges BJP MPs of southern states to focus on outreach

At a breakfast meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers and lawmakers from the southern states on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged them to find simpler ways of improving outreach and connecting with the electorate, keeping in view the changes in the post-Covid world, according to people aware of the details.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PM during Parliament session holds interaction with MPs in batches.

According to a party functionary, the PM said there is need to bring a paradigm shift in the way the lawmakers and public representatives build their own image and that of the party. “…For that he said one has to look for ways of identifying sahej sampark (simpler ways of communicating) with the people to improve ties between the party, the government and the people,” said the functionary.

The PM also urged them to raise issues of national importance both in and outside Parliament.

“The PM spoke to the lawmakers about the work that they do outside of politics. He asked the lawmakers about the social issues they engage in and any projects that they want the party and government to take note of,” said a second person aware of the details.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also told the party MPs and ministers to pay heed to complaints from people and organise free programmes, such as sporting events, for people in their constituencies. “He told them sports economy will emerge as a major focus area so they should encourage sports and fitness and create avenues for training of youth to become sportsmen and women,” said the first functionary.

PM Modi had stressed on sports and fitness even at the meeting of the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting last week.