Modi, Yogi mourn death of ‘Dom Raja’

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 00:09 IST

Jagdish Chaudhary, 55, the 'Dom Raja' of Kashi, died on Tuesday, following a prolonged illness.

Chaudhary was among the backers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he filed his nomination from the Varanasi parliamentary constituency in the 2019 general election.

The Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath mourned Chaudhary’s death.

“I am saddened by the death of Varanasi’s Dom Raja Jagdish Chaudhary ji. He carried forward the tradition of Sanatan Dharma. He was a keeper of the culture of Varanasi. He worked for the welfare of the society and social harmony during his entire life. May his soul rest in peace and God grant his family the strength to deal with this loss,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The 'Dom Raja' is the head of the community responsible for cremations in Varanasi. “In Varanasi, last rites are performed at Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat. At both the ghats, members of the family of Dom Raja shoulder the responsibility of setting up the pyre and cremating the bodies,” said Pandit Prasad Dikshit, an expert in Karmkand and Vedic rituals.

Yogi said Chaudhary’s demise is “a loss for the entire Indian society.”

“The symbol of social harmony, Dom Raja Jagdish Chaudhary’s death is saddening. His death is a loss for the entire Indian society. I pray to ‘Baba Vishvanath’ to grant you a place in his ‘Paramdham’. Om Shanti,” Yogi tweeted.

According to a family member, Chaudhary suffered an injury in his thigh around two months ago. “He was undergoing treatment for the injury. On Tuesday morning, his condition deteriorated. He was rushed to a private hospital where he breathed his last,” a family member said.

As news of Chaudhary’s death spread, a large number of people gathered at his house to pay tribute. He is survived by wife Rukmani Devi (45) and three teenaged children. His last rites were performed in the evening.

There are around 500 members in Chaudhary’s extended family.