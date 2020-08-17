Money-laundering case filed against Chinese national

india

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:48 IST

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against Chinese national Luo Sang, who was living in India under the pseudonym Charlie Peng and is involved in alleged cross-border money laundering worth at least Rs 1,000 crore using shell companies and the hawala route (an informal and illegal way of transferring money across geographies) , officials familiar with the development said on Monday.

The officials, who asked not to be identified. said that a case had been registered against Peng under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of the Income Tax (I-T) department’s action and a Delhi Police probe.

The agency will soon summon for questioning Peng and his associates including hawala dealers, chartered accountants and bank officials who are believed to have connived with him.

Investigations by multiple agencies, including the I-T department, Delhi Police and central intelligence agencies, have so far revealed that Peng’s alleged money laundering activities are related to gathering information in India, one of the officials said.

“We have information that Peng was sending packets carrying Rs 2 to 3 lakh to certain individuals in Tibetan settlements in Delhi including Majnu Ka Tilla. The packets were dropped off by his office boys. The accused were interacting on a Chinese app,” this person added.

Investigations by the I-T department have revealed that certain Chinese companies under the scanner were issuing fake purchase orders for which bogus bills were raised by smaller Chinese companies having businesses in India.

The I-T department acted against Peng (42) on August 11 and 12 on specific intelligence inputs; it was found that he was handling the finances for several companies and made several trips to various states across India in the past few years. He was even carrying an Aadhar card, a second officer said.

Peng allegedly created a web of sham companies to launder money to and from China, according to the officials. He used import and export of medical and electronic goods and some other items as his fronts to mislead Indian authorities, the second officer said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes, in a statement on August 11, said, without naming a company: “the subsidiary of Chinese company (linked to Peng) and its related concerns have taken over Rs 100 crore bogus advances from shell entities for opening businesses of retail showrooms in India.”

It said the searches were launched based on “credible inputs that a few Chinese individuals and their Indian associates were involved in money laundering and hawala transactions through a series of shell entities.”

“Search action revealed that at the behest of Chinese individuals, more than 40 bank accounts were created in various dummy entities, entering into credits of more than ₹1,000 crore over the period,” the CBDT said.

HT could not speak to Peng, who is under detention. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has legal representation.