Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a review meeting on the conditions arising from recent rains in the state, particularly waterlogging in urban areas and the rise in water levels of rivers. Monitor areas affected by heavy rains, take necessary action: UP CM to officials

Adityanath said that there should be continuous monitoring of the areas affected by heavy waterlogging, road damage and rise in rivers' water levels and instructed authorities concerned to streamline the drainage system.

Water should be drained from all waterlogging-affected areas as soon as possible, and immediate action should be ensured on any complaint or emergency information, according to an official statement.

The CM directed that in areas of the state, including Bundelkhand, where heavy rainfall has occurred, the Jal Shakti sinister and the department's principal secretary should inspect the area and ensure necessary action.

In the meeting, 16 districts where less than average rainfall has occurred so far also came for the discussion.

The CM said that arrangements should be made to ensure that farmers in these areas get adequate water for irrigation to prevent adverse effects on farming.

He also directed the municipal bodies to ensure that sewer lines and drainage systems are cleaned regularly and that the repair of roads damaged due to waterlogging should be done on priority.

The Electricity Department was directed to manage the power supply in waterlogged areas to avoid any mishap.

Further, in areas prone to floods, relief and rescue teams should be kept on alert, and all necessary materials, such as boats, searchlights, life-saving equipment and medical kits, should be ready with full readiness, Adityanath said in the meeting.

The CM has also asked his officials to monitor waterlogging and flood situations, if any, through 24/7 control rooms and provide updated information to the public.

The Animal Husbandry, Agriculture and Revenue departments were also directed to assess the damage caused to crops, livestock or property due to rain-related incidents and start the process of relief and compensation distribution immediately, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.