Monitor realtime movement of oxygen tankers, Centre directs states

The states were also asked to begin realtime monitoring of all tankers that transport medical oxygen supplies; undertake an oxygen consumption audit, ensure only cases requiring medical oxygenation are administered oxygen, prevent leakage due to negligence, and improve oxygen storage capacity in hospitals

india Updated: Sep 15, 2020 09:15 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close to 6% of active Covid-19 cases, who experience moderate to severe symptoms, require oxygen support.
Close to 6% of active Covid-19 cases, who experience moderate to severe symptoms, require oxygen support.(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
         

The Union health ministry held a second meeting with states on Monday on the issue of streamlining medical oxygen supply across the country, asking them to press more tankers into action, re-purpose similar vehicles to carry oxygen, and take steps to reduce their turnaround time so that Covid-19 patients have access to adequate oxygen.

The states were also asked to begin realtime monitoring of all tankers that transport medical oxygen supplies; undertake an oxygen consumption audit, ensure only cases requiring medical oxygenation are administered oxygen, prevent leakage due to negligence, and improve oxygen storage capacity in hospitals.

Also Read: Covid-19 has set global health progress back decades: Gates Foundation

Close to 6% of active Covid-19 cases, who experience moderate to severe symptoms, require oxygen support.

The supply gap has largely been noticed in northeastern states where a total of 11 tankers in the state of Assam supply oxygen to most of the eight states.

“There are other states which don’t have a manufacturing unit and are dependent on other states for the supply. All states have been asked to assess the need and draft a plan so that there is no shortage at any point,” said a senior health ministry official, did not wish to be identified.

Also Read: Covid-19: What you need to know today

The states were specifically asked to monitor cryogenic tankers used to supply oxygen in realtime; re-purpose argon and nitrogen tankers to increase the number; and to not impose restrictions on the free movement of oxygen.

The health ministry reiterated guidelines from its Sunday advisory, asking states to ensure facility- and hospital-wise oxygen inventory management and advance planning for timely replenishment , and to provide a green corridor for liquid medical oxygen tankers within cities.

