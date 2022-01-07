Monitoring cases closely, no need to shut schools yet, says Kerala edu min

Amid growing threat of new virus variant Omicron, Kerala education minister V Sivankutty Thursday said there is no plan to shut schools as of now.

He said the government is in constant touch with experts and will go by their recommendations. “We are closely monitoring the situation. As of now there is no need to shut the schools and colleges. The government will go by the advice of the core committee and experts’ opinion on pandemic,” he said in the state capital.

After neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka tightened measures to check the spread of the new variant, there was pressure on Kerala as well to buckle up. Experts last week said night curfew won’t do any good in Kerala as travel and movement during night hours were limited in the state.

On Thursday, the country witnessed a big jump in Omicron cases with single highest tally of 495. Meanwhile, Maharashtra topped with 797 cases, Delhi 465, Rajasthan 236 and Kerala 280. The country Thursday reported highest coronavirus cases — 90,928 — highest in six months.

In Kerala, first Omicron case was detected on December 7 and the cases crossed 100 in less than a month. Experts said Omicron cases are likely to peak in the state by February end. The government said it has taken enough precautions to meet the exigency. At least 98.6% of eligible population received the first dose of vaccine and 78% received both and experts said good vaccination rate will help contain the new threat of Omicron but they warned it is too early to lower the vigil.

