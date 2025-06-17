Ranchi, The southwest monsoon arrived in Jharkhand on Tuesday, covering 18 out of 24 districts in the state, a weather official said. Monsoon arrives in Jharkhand, heavy rainfall predicted on Jun 18, 19

The seasonal rain, which is crucial for agriculture, has also covered parts of Latehar, Hazaribag and Koderma, he said.

"Conditions are favourable for covering remaining districts of Jharkhand such as Garhwa, Palamu and Chatra in next one or two days," the Deputy Director at Ranchi Meteorological Centre, Abhishek Anand, told PTI.

A red alert, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, has been issued for East Singhbhum, Saraikela-Kharsawan, Ramgarh, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Jamtara and Dumka districts on June 18, while the same for Koderma, Hazaribag, Giridih, Bokaro, Ramgarh and Ranchi districts on June 19.

The red warning suggests an extremely severe weather condition that could threaten life and disrupt daily activity, and immediate safety measures are essential.

"A widespread rainfall is expected across the state till June 20 with spells heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the state during the period," he said.

The Met officials have asked people and authorities to be alert to deal with the extremely severe weather conditions.

This year the monsoon has been already delayed by six days from its scheduled time in Jharkhand, even though it hit Kerala on May 24, a week ahead of schedule.

The normal date for monsoon onset in Jharkhand is June 10.

It has been arriving in Jharkhand between June 12 and June 25 since 2010, according to official data.

Jharkhand registered 52 per cent rainfall deficiency from June 1 to June 17.

The state has received 31.9 mm of rainfall against the normal of 67 mm during the period.

Ramgarh registered the highest 95 per cent rainfall deficit, followed by Chatra, with 92 per cent deficiency.

The rainfall from June 1 to September 30 is considered a monsoon shower by the IMD, officials said.

Anand said the expected rainfall till June 20 might reduce the rainfall gap in the state.

Overall rainfall is likely to be normal during the four months of monsoon season, he added.

A deviation of 19 per cent of rainfall is considered to be normal by the India Meteorological Department .

The hovering monsoon clouds with spells of light to moderate rainfall since Monday evening provided much-needed respite from sultry weather conditions.

Jharkhand had received normal rainfall during the previous monsoon season.

In 2023, the state government declared 158 blocks of 17 districts as drought-hit, while as many as 226 of the 260 blocks were declared the same in 2022 due to scanty rainfall in June and July, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.