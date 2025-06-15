Ranchi, The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in Jharkhand between June 17-19, with forecasts for widespread rainfall during the period, a weather department official said on Sunday. Monsoon likely to arrive in Jharkhand between June 17-19: Official

A ‘yellow’ alert has been issued for Monday in some pockets of southwest and central parts of the state, while an ‘orange’ alert was sounded for two days from June 17 in parts of southwest and central Jharkhand, he said.

"Pre-monsoon activity is likely in Jharkhand from Sunday. Conditions appear favourable for onset onset of monsoon between June 17 and June 19," Deputy Director of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, Abhishek Anand, told PTI.

The monsoon hit Kerala on May 24 this year, a week ahead of schedule.

Monsoon has been arriving in Jharkhand between June 12 and June 25 since 2010, according to official data.

Anand said overall rainfall during the four-month monsoon period is likely to be normal.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in parts of the state on Sunday, and some places might witness heavy rainfall on Monday under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, he said.

"The state is likely to witness widespread rainfall from June 17 to June 20, and some pockets in southwest and central parts may see heavy to very heavy rainfall," he said.

According to the IMD, Jharkhand registered 58 per cent rainfall deficiency from June 1 to June 14. The state has received 20.8 mm of rainfall against the normal of 49.1 mm during the period.

The rainfall from June 1 to September 30 is considered as monsoon showers by the IMD, officials said.

Jharkhand had received normal rainfall during the previous monsoon season.

In 2023, the state government had announced 158 blocks of 17 districts as drought-hit, while as many as 226 of the 260 blocks were declared the same in 2022, due to scanty rainfall in June and July, they added.

