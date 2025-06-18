Lucknow, The Southwest Monsoon officially entered the southern areas of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, arriving five days later than its usual date of June 13, MeT officials said. Monsoon officially arrives in Uttar Pradesh; heavy rains expected

According to the Indian Meteorological Department , the monsoon brought light to moderate rains in various districts, including Sonbhadra, Ballia, Mau and Ghazipur.

The forecast predicts favourable conditions over the next two to three days for the Southwest Monsoon to further advance into additional parts of Uttar Pradesh.

"A well-marked low-pressure area, currently situated near Gangetic West Bengal, is expected to move in a west-northwesterly direction over the coming days. This weather system is projected to significantly increase rainfall in Uttar Pradesh from June 19, bringing widespread thunderstorms and lightning," IMD scientist Atul Kumar Singh.

"There is a strong possibility of isolated to very heavy rainfall occurring between June 19 and June 22 in many parts of the state," Singh cautioned.

The monsoon, expected to cover the state by June 30, marks its expansion into parts of the northern Arabian Sea, the remaining areas of Gujarat, sections of Rajasthan, additional regions of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the rest of Jharkhand, and further areas of Bihar.

The onset of monsoon in the state brought some much-needed relief on Wednesday from the parched and hot weather conditions, with temperature in most parts hovering above the 40-degree Celsius mark.

Meanwhile, the state government has advised residents to exercise caution as the arrival of the monsoon typically leads to an increase in the frequency and intensity of lightning strikes.

The meteorological department has also warned of potential damage to dilapidated buildings, kutcha houses, and huts due to heavy rain and lightning.

The district administration has been advised to make preparations and remain on alert given the recent weather forecast, relief department officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.