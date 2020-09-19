e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat, Most parties in favour

Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat, Most parties in favour

“There is a consensus on curtailing the Parliament session. We left it to the discretion of the Speaker while adjusting business of the house,” a participant of Parliament’s Business Advisory Committee meeting said.

india Updated: Sep 19, 2020 18:30 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
HT Correspondent | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.(PTI)
         

The ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to be curtailed as several parties on Saturday reached a consensus on wrapping up the session by next Wednesday. However, the government is intent on passing the rest of the legislations scheduled for this session.

“There is a consensus on curtailing the Parliament session. We left it to the discretion of the Speaker while adjusting business of the house,” a participant of Parliament’s Business Advisory Committee meeting said.

So far, 30 MPs, including Union ministers Nitin gadkari and Prahlad Patel, have tested positive for Covid-19 after the Monsoon Session began amid strict protocols.

After Prahlad Patel, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Nitin Gadkari tested positive, the Covid-19 testing protocol in Parliament was tweaked. Repeat RT-PCR tests for MPs, mandatory tests for government officials visiting parliament, and daily antigen tests for reporters and Parliament officials were introduced as it was found that none of the three MPs tested positive when they took the test earlier — during the weekend.

On Saturday — the sixth day of the session — the Rajya Sabha passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The pending Bills include The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020, The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020 and The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020 and The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020.

tags
top news
Schools reopen from September 21: Are states ready?
Schools reopen from September 21: Are states ready?
India needs to hold talks with other neighbour country: Farooq Abdullah in Lok Sabha
India needs to hold talks with other neighbour country: Farooq Abdullah in Lok Sabha
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Pak trying to promote terrorism in J&K in every possible way, says DGP Dilbag Singh
Pak trying to promote terrorism in J&K in every possible way, says DGP Dilbag Singh
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
Raj govt to legalise mines supplying stone for Ram temple
Raj govt to legalise mines supplying stone for Ram temple
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In