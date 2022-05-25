Monsoon slowing, may arrive around normal onset date

The southwest monsoon may arrive in Kerala closer to its usual onset date of June 1, and not May 27 predicted earlier, meteorologists said, although the weather bureau has not yet made an official forecast.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon over some parts of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal over the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We have not given any forecast for monsoon arrival as yet,” said M Mohapatra, director general of IMD. “We had said monsoon arrival is likely to be on May 27 with an error margin of +/-4 days.”

“Southwesterly winds have weakened and the cloudiness or the outgoing long wave radiation is not optimum for monsoon onset yet. We have to wait for monsoon winds to strengthen before we can announce monsoon onset over Kerala,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change at private forecaster Skymet. “Monsoon onset may happen closer to June 1.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The monsoon’s progress is stalled since May 20. The monsoon reached Andaman and Nicobar Islands ahead of its usual date due to the momentum provided by Cyclone Asani. However, the momentum is lost now, due to which the monsoon has not reached even Sri Lanka. Furthermore, current large-scale atmospheric conditions are not supporting a rapid progress towards Kerala,” said Akshay Deoras, an independent meteorologist and doctoral researcher at the UK’s University of Reading

“The Indian subcontinent witnesses fluctuations in clouds and rainfall due to tropical intra-seasonal oscillation. In simple words, there are some days in a season during which atmospheric and oceanic conditions do not support the development of proper clouds and rain, whereas on some days these conditions enhance the process of cloud formation and rainfall,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“These fluctuations are oscillatory in nature, meaning that generally, periods of reduced rainfall would be followed by periods of enhanced rainfall and vice versa. During our summer monsoon season, the tropical intra-seasonal oscillation shows two distinct modes: the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) propagates eastwards along the equator, whereas the Boreal Summer Intraseasonal Oscillation (BSISO), which is a bit more complicated than the MJO, propagates northwards from the equator. They significantly influence the monsoon’s onset, its progress, formation of monsoon low-pressure systems, and the occurrence of floods/dry spells, “ he added.

“So, a perfect recipe for good rainfall over a region (including the monsoon’s onset over Kerala) is that the MJO and BSISO must not be a spoilsport. However, at present, both of them are not supporting the monsoon’s progress. But things are expected to change in early June. Current forecast suggests that the onset over Kerala could happen sometime between 30 May and 2 June. Thereafter, we might witness an immediate progress in the northeastern states as well as coastal Karnataka. Monsoon’s arrival in eastern India is unlikely to be before the normal dates,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MJO is a a band of rain clouds that moves eastwards over the tropics and is responsible for most weather variations in the region - including the southwest and northeast monsoons.

BSISO, one of the dominant phenomena over the Asian summer monsoon region, is characterized by northward/northeastward propagation over the Indian summer monsoon region

India received 5% excess rainfall during the pre-monsson season that started on March 1, but it was not evenly distributed, the weather office said. Northwest and central India faced a large rain deficit amid record high temperatures during this time.

Rainfall was deficient by 66% in northwest India and 39% in central India, which saw several heatwaves in March and April. East and northeast India received 29% excess rainfall and the south peninsula received 81% excess rainfall, according to IMD data.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Out of 36 meteorological sub divisions, 9 recorded large deficiency of over 60%, while 12 recorded large excess of over 60%.

Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 3°C-5°C over northwest India and 2°C-4°C over central India from Wednesday, the IMD said. However, no heatwaves are likely in next five days except over west Rajasthan, where isolated heatwave conditions are likely on May 27 and 28, the agency stated.

Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds are likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the statement said.

IMD also forecast isolated rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and a gradual reduction from Wednesday. A dust storm is likely at isolated places over west Rajasthan on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim during next three days, and over northeast India in the next five days.

Isolated thundersquall (50-60 kmph) and hail is likely over Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on Tuesday, IMD said.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning with heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Mahe in the next five days. Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is likely over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and southwest Bay of Bengal.

Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over southeast Arabian Sea along and off south Kerala coast and Lakshadweep is likely on Wednesday and Thursday. Strong winds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are likely over northeast Arabian Sea along and off north Gujarat coast on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}