Month after botched op, Nagaland’s wounds refuse to heal

Kohima: Sheiwang Konyak, 22, has lost vision in his right eye after a retinal detachment. There are injuries on his chest and leg; he has been recovering at the district hospital for the past month.

Even then, Konyak is fortunate.

On December 4, in the botched operation based on flawed intelligence, the armed forces shot 13 civilians dead -- six coal miners returning home in a van in Nagaland’s Mon district, and seven others in the subsequent violence. One security personnel was also killed in the clashes, while one other civilian died at in a clash with Assam rifles the next day.

Konyak was one of the only two survivors of that first burst of fire at the van near Oting village. And one month later, he only longs for one thing: “I just want to go home.”

The vision in his eye may now be impaired, but the sights and sounds from that night flash before him constantly. “We were returning from the coal fields, when I heard gunshots. Some of my friends fell down. I got shot in my stomach and arm, and got injured in my leg and eye too. We didn’t even get the chance to jump out of the van,” he said.

Konyak lost consciousness, and when he came to, he was at the district hospital, where he has been since.

Over the course of a month, there have been multiple surgeries, the pain has heightened his anguish at not being able to mourn with the families of the friends he lost. “I don’t know how Christmas and New Year’s Day went by. I don’t know anything anymore. I just want to go home and cry,” he said from his hospital bed.

Back home in Oting, there have been no festivities. A month later, there is anger and disbelief at an incident that brought national headlines and attention to this remote part of the North-East, and has relaunched a conversation about the continued implementation of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or Afspa, with the Nagaland assembly unanimously calling for its removal.

THE INCIDENT

According to the Indian Army, a specific operation was planned in the Tiru area, “based on credible intelligence”, of likely movement of insurgents in the area. Subsequently, a unit of the Indian Army’s 21 Para Commando laid an ambush in the suspected area near Oting village on the afternoon of December 4 afternoon, during which, a mini pickup truck carrying eight persons was fired at, killing six on the spot.

Villagers later said that these were youth from Oting village who were returning home after working for days at a coal field in Tiru. When people in the village heard gunshots from a distance, they assumed it was an exchange of fire between the Assam Rifles and insurgents from the NSCN (K) Yung Aung. However, as time went by, and the young men who were expected to return from the coal fields before sundown failed to return, the villagers sounded an alarm and gathered a search party.

“When we saw their vehicle (pickup truck), we asked the army personnel where our brothers were. They said they did not know, but some of our people went and searched one of the pickup trucks of the army and found the bodies piled under a tarpaulin. We thought they could have been detained for questioning but when we saw their dead bodies we were aghast,” said a village guard, among the search party, but asking not to be named.

According to him, when the villagers started retrieving the bodies, the para commandos reportedly opened fire again, which killed seven more civilians. A soldier lost his life in the violence as well.

“They (security forces) were firing at everyone,” said Nyawang Konyak, one of the primary eyewitnesses, who has recorded his statement with the Army’s Court of Inquiry that visited the village on December 29.

Nyawang is also the president of Mon district’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit and was among the first responders who rushed to the site. He said he had rushed to reach the spot to pacify the situation but claimed that when he was on the way, personnel fired at his vehicle and his driver was injured.

THE PROBE

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, the state government set up a special investigation team (SIT) headed by additional director general (law and order) Sandeep M Tamgadge to probe the killings within 30 days. He is yet to submit his report. The army has also instituted a court of inquiry (CoI), and investigations are ongoing.

What has incensed the residents of Oting further is a government statement in Parliament on December 6 that security personnel opened fire after the vehicle was signalled to stop, but did not do so.

Sheiwang said that there was no signal made to the vehicle to stop at all.

In light of the contrasting versions, the Oting citizens’ forum made an appeal on December 10 asking for facts to be ascertained from the ground. There were also widespread protests across Nagaland, and a complete bandh was called on Mon district against the killings on December 10.

The group boycotted the visit of Court of Inquiry headed by a Major General to the spot on December 29 with only Nyawang and Lewang, a village guard, recording their statements. A local, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that others refused to meet the army team which was at the Tizit police station for about two hours.

“Around 20 of them (army inquiry team) came to Tiru. I told the army team everything that transpired that day. I have also asked them to take back their statement which was presented in Parliament that army personnel had fired only when the vehicle in which the villagers were travelling did not stop after being signalled to,” Nyawang said.

Public relations officer Lieutenant Colonel Sumit K Sharma said the team also took along the witnesses to the spot for a better understanding of how events would have unfolded. “The inputs received will be a part of the inquiry findings,” he said.

THE AFSPA DEBATE

The Oting firing revived the public outcry for the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act 1958 (AFSPA) from Nagaland. The Act grants sweeping powers to security forces to operate in “disturbed areas” including powers to search, seize, to arrest without warrant, and to use firearms on mere suspicion.

The law came into force in 1958 in the entire North-East and according to Section 3 of the Act, an entire state or part of it can be designated as “disturbed” by the governor of a state, an administrator of a Union Territory, or the Centre if they feel the situation requires use of armed forces to aid the civil force. In Nagaland, the law has been in force since 1963, when the state was created.

Naga lawmakers are now of the view that there is no need to term Nagaland a “disturbed area” with a vastly improved law and order situation, particularly with the government of India in dialogue with a majority of Naga political groups, and the existence of a ceasefire with groups such as the NSCN(IM). On December 20, the chief minister Neiphiu Rio-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government adopted a resolution to demand the repeal of Afspa in a special session of the state assembly.

In this backdrop, Union home minister Amit Shah convened a meeting with Rio and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma in late December, and subsequently a high-level committee was constituted to examine the question of AFSPA on December 26. The committee is expected to submit its recommendations within 45 days.

In the meantime, however, the Centre has extended the operation of Afspa in Nagaland for six more months from December 30, 2021 in a routine order.

SUBDUED FESTIVITIES

Back in Oting, these deliberations around the law bring little solace. Monglong, 34, married her husband Hokup, 37, on November 25, promising in her wedding vows to love each other till death did them part. Nine days later, she was a widow. “I keep praying to God to make me strong. As a church women leader, I try to put up a brave face and continue my work, but inside, I’m heartbroken. And I break down every time that I’m alone,” she said.

On January 1, Monglong visited her husband’s grave, where the victims of the shootings are buried, laying a wreath of flowers made from the ones used at their wedding. Next to her, there were other families mourning their loved ones too. Everyone who died in Oting was under 40. Langwang and Thapwang were identical twins, and inseparable; C Shomwang was the president of the youth wing of the Oting Church, and owned the pickup truck; Khawang was father to a five-month-old baby.

In grief, there is resolve too. The village has barred the entry of outsiders as a mark of protest. “Our struggle will continue till we achieve justice,” the Oting citizens’ group said.