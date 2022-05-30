Moosewala shot dead day after security downgrade

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday, a day after his security was scaled down by the state police, triggering criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in the state. The Punjab Police said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and a Canada-based gangster have claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident took place a day after Punjab partially withdrew the security of 424 people, including Moosewala. The popular singer was earlier protected by four armed personnel; the cover was scaled down to two armed guards.

According to the police, the attack took place around 5.30 pm, when Moosewala, along with his cousin and a friend, was driving to Jawaharke village in Punjab.

Moosewala’s car was sprayed with about 30 bullets and he was found slumped on his seat and bleeding heavily, an official said. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Expressing shock over the death of the singer, the Punjab CM said that the culprits will not be spared.

“I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal to everyone to stay calm,” he tweeted.

Addressing a press conference, Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra said Moosewala’s killing was a result of gang rivalry, adding that Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar appeared to be involved in the crime.

“The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this murder. Lucky, a member of the gang has taken responsibility from Canada. Three weapons were used... He (Moosewala) had four commandos from the Punjab Police, but two of them were withdrawn from his security temporarily due to Ghalughara Diwas. He denied taking the two remaining commandos. He even had a private bulletproof vehicle but did not use it today...,” said Bhawra.

“After leaving his home, when Sidhu Moosewala was driving his car along with two others in Mansa district, two cars came from front and firing took place. He was injured and was taken to hospital where he was brought dead. It seems like gang rivalry. On the orders of the chief minister, the inspector general range has been directed to form a Special Investigation Team. SSP Mansa and SSP Bathinda have been deployed there. ADG law and order has mobilised additional forces,” he added.

He said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising superintendent of police (Mansa) Dharamvir Singh and SP (investigation) Bathinda and CIA in charge of Mansa, has been formed to probe the murder. The police have also recovered vehicles used by the assailants and detained more than six people.

Chief medical officer of Mansa Ranjit Rai said Moosewala was brought dead to the hospital, while the other two injured -- Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh -- have been referred to a hospital in Patiala as their condition remains critical.

Mansa senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora said: “Police are searching the CCTV footage of the area to identify the assailants; we have got some leads. Police have recovered around 30 empty rounds of 9 mm and .315 bore from the spot; even the use of an AK-47 is suspected... As of now, the number of assailants is not clear but at least 6-7 people were involved.”

The 28-year-old singer belonged to the Moose Wala village near Mansa and recorded several superhit songs over the last few years.

The singer faced criticism from several quarters for allegedly promoting gun culture in his songs. He was also booked for allegedly promoting violence through his song “Sanju”.

He was booked under the Arms Act and the Disaster Management Act in Barnala after photographs showing him firing an AK-47 rifle at a firing range during the Covid-19 lockdown appeared on social media.

Moosewala joined the Congress in December last year. In the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, he contested from Mansa on a Congress ticket and was defeated by the Aam Aadmi Party’s Dr Vijay Singla.

