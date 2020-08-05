Moradabad firm sends accessories to be used during Ram Temple bhoomi pujan

india

Moradabad-based metal firm has supplied ‘Panchpatra’ and ‘Nag Achmani’ to be used for Puja during the Bhumi Pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Sanjeev Kumar Verma of RG metal Industries, said, “Our firm is RG metal industries. We have been associated with selling Puja articles for the past 35 years. One of our businessman in Ayodhya Devi Charan send us on WhatsApp that Panchpatra and Nag Achmani were required. It was ready as it was available in our stock.

“We have to give that on August 2 and we sent it on July 31 and it has reached the temple on August 2,” Verma said.

The Achmani and Panchpatra will be used during Puja during the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple. It is our good fortune that we have been chosen by God and these goods have gone there. We have not earned any profit on this. It is sold on no profit-no loss.”

Sushil Babu from the RG metal industries said, “Aanchmani and Panchapatra has gone for Puja ceremony from here. Moradabad’s brass items are famous. We are hopeful that in future more of our items are sent to be used in the temple construction.”