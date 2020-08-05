e-paper
Home / India News / Moradabad firm sends accessories to be used during Ram Temple bhoomi pujan

Moradabad firm sends accessories to be used during Ram Temple bhoomi pujan

Sanjeev Kumar Verma of RG metal Industries says “It is our good fortune that we have been chosen by God and these goods have gone there (Ayodhya). We have not earned any profit on this. It is sold on no profit-no loss.”

india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 07:12 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Moradabad
Streets decorated with flowers on the eve of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir at Hanumangarhi area in Ayodhya on Tuesday.
Streets decorated with flowers on the eve of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir at Hanumangarhi area in Ayodhya on Tuesday. (PTI Photo )
         

Moradabad-based metal firm has supplied ‘Panchpatra’ and ‘Nag Achmani’ to be used for Puja during the Bhumi Pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Sanjeev Kumar Verma of RG metal Industries, said, “Our firm is RG metal industries. We have been associated with selling Puja articles for the past 35 years. One of our businessman in Ayodhya Devi Charan send us on WhatsApp that Panchpatra and Nag Achmani were required. It was ready as it was available in our stock.

Also read: Ram temple is for everyone, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

“We have to give that on August 2 and we sent it on July 31 and it has reached the temple on August 2,” Verma said.

The Achmani and Panchpatra will be used during Puja during the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple. It is our good fortune that we have been chosen by God and these goods have gone there. We have not earned any profit on this. It is sold on no profit-no loss.”

Also read: 150 cops recovered from Covid-19 will be PM’s security ring

Sushil Babu from the RG metal industries said, “Aanchmani and Panchapatra has gone for Puja ceremony from here. Moradabad’s brass items are famous. We are hopeful that in future more of our items are sent to be used in the temple construction.”

