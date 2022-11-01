Home / India News / PM Modi meets families of Morbi bridge collapse victims, shares glimpses on Twitter

PM Modi meets families of Morbi bridge collapse victims, shares glimpses on Twitter

india news
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 07:49 PM IST

The prime minister paid a visit to the hospital and met the patients and the affected families and assured them of all possible help in this hour of grief.

(Image tweeted by PM) PM Modi meets bereaved families to extend condolences over the horrific Morbi bridge collapse. (Twitter)
(Image tweeted by PM) PM Modi meets bereaved families to extend condolences over the horrific Morbi bridge collapse. (Twitter)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Morbi – the site of the bridge collapse across the Machchhu river – in Gujarat and met the survivors undergoing treatment at the local hospital, on Tuesday evening shared some images from his meeting with officials, as well as with those recovering in the hospital.

The PM paid a visit to the hospital and met the patients and the affected families and assured them of all possible help from the authorities. He also met those who were involved in rescue and relief operations when the accident happened in Morbi.

Sharing photos from the site, Modi wrote, “Went to Morbi, which witnessed the horrific bridge mishap. Met the bereaved families and extended condolences. I visited the site of the tragedy and went to the hospital where the injured are recovering. Also met those involved in rescue ops and chaired a review meeting.”

PM Modi surveys Morbi

PM Modi took an aerial survey of the area around the accident site in Morbi, Gujarat.

Later, officials briefed the Prime Minister on the rescue operations and the assistance being provided to the affected individuals. Modi told officials to remain in touch with the affected families and ensure that they receive all possible help. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel accompanied him.

Modi said the need of the hour is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry which will identify all aspects relating to the mishap.

The toll in the Morbi bridge collapse rose to 135 during the day, with the authorities stating that nearly all those believed to have been missing are now accounted for. Gujarat-based electrical appliances manufacturing firm Oreva has come under the scanner after lapses were found during investigation in the renovation work of the bridge.

The Gujarat government has formed a five-member committee to look into the matter and find out the lapses in the repair work and renovation of the bridge.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujarat twitter pm modi + 1 more
gujarat twitter pm modi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out