PM Modi meets families of Morbi bridge collapse victims, shares glimpses on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Morbi – the site of the bridge collapse across the Machchhu river – in Gujarat and met the survivors undergoing treatment at the local hospital, on Tuesday evening shared some images from his meeting with officials, as well as with those recovering in the hospital.

The PM paid a visit to the hospital and met the patients and the affected families and assured them of all possible help from the authorities. He also met those who were involved in rescue and relief operations when the accident happened in Morbi.

Sharing photos from the site, Modi wrote, “Went to Morbi, which witnessed the horrific bridge mishap. Met the bereaved families and extended condolences. I visited the site of the tragedy and went to the hospital where the injured are recovering. Also met those involved in rescue ops and chaired a review meeting.”

pic.twitter.com/hAZnJFIHh8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2022

PM Modi surveys Morbi

PM Modi took an aerial survey of the area around the accident site in Morbi, Gujarat.

Later, officials briefed the Prime Minister on the rescue operations and the assistance being provided to the affected individuals. Modi told officials to remain in touch with the affected families and ensure that they receive all possible help. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel accompanied him.

Modi said the need of the hour is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry which will identify all aspects relating to the mishap.

The toll in the Morbi bridge collapse rose to 135 during the day, with the authorities stating that nearly all those believed to have been missing are now accounted for. Gujarat-based electrical appliances manufacturing firm Oreva has come under the scanner after lapses were found during investigation in the renovation work of the bridge.

The Gujarat government has formed a five-member committee to look into the matter and find out the lapses in the repair work and renovation of the bridge.