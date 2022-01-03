More Covid-19 containment measures in Karnataka? This is what CM Bommai said

The Karnataka government is likely to impose more restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The state cabinet may decide in this regard later this week after consulting experts, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

The cases have been rising due to the Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on November 24 last year and has since then spread across more than 100 countries. In India, the Omicron tally has crossed 1,700.

"We are monitoring both Covid and Omicron situation. It is spreading at a very fast pace in the country, in the state and in neighbouring states, so we need to have a discussion with experts. In this regard I will have a discussion with experts tomorrow evening," Bommai said.

"Having the experience of managing the earlier two waves, we have already asked the experts to recommend containment measures, with limited impact on daily lives of the people," he further said.

The chief minister also urged people of the state to show self-control and follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

The Karnataka government has already imposed containment measures like "night curfew" from 10pm to 5am since December 28 till January 7 morning, to control the spread of the infection.

Karnataka has been witnessing a surge in COVID cases over the last five days, with daily figures crossing the 1,000 mark. This even as 10 more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus were detected in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 76.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 tally rose to 3,49,22,882 on Monday with 33,750 fresh cases, while the active cases increased to 1,45,582, according to Union health ministry.

The death toll climbed to 4,81,893 with 123 more fatalities, the data showed. The active cases have increased to 1,45,582 comprising 0.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.84 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent, according to the health ministry.