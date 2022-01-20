‘More draconian’: Mamata again writes to PM Modi on proposed changes in IAS cadre rules

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to withdraw the proposed changes to rules for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre. Calling the central government's draft amendment of the IAS cadre rules more “draconian” than the former, Banerjee said that it goes against the “foundation of our federal policy and the basic structure of Constitutional scheme”.

In another letter earlier this month, Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Modi on January 13, urging him to not go ahead with the proposal.

In her two-page letter today, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo made references to a note that she had sent in this regard last week, and said that since then the central government had “accentuated its stand” and that its revised draft is taking the matter to “non-federal extremes”.

This is the second letter that Mamata Banerjee has sent to the Prime Minister in eight days and in this one, she insisted that the proposed amendment to the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, will create a “fear psychosis” among officers and impact their performance.

What are the proposed changes to the IAS cadre rules?

The Union government has proposed an amendment to the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, which would enable it to post IAS officers on central deputation, bypassing reservations of state governments.

In its amendment, the Centre has proposed to insert a provision in Rule 6 of IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, which stated that any IAS officer could be posted on central deputation with the concurrence of the state government concerned.

The Centre has proposed to keep this part of the rule intact, but to add: “Provided that each state government shall make available for deputation to the central government, such number of eligible officers of various levels to the extent of the central deputation reserve prescribed under regulations referred to in Rule 4 (1), adjusted proportionately by the number of officers available with the state government concerned vis-a-vis the total authorised strength of the State Cadre at a given point of time.”

What are Mamata Banerjee's objections to the proposed changes?

The letter reads, “The moot point of the further revised draft amendment proposal is that an officer, whom the central government may choose to take out a state to any part of the country without taking his/her consent and without the agreement of the state government under whom he/she is serving, may now stand released from his/her current assignment forthwith.”

Explaining why such a proposal comes across as problematic to her, Banerjee wrote, “The power proposed to be usurped by the central government by resorting to over-centralisation of powers is going to destroy the morale and freedom of the All India Service officers quite apart from such usurpation being unconstitutional on the face of it.”

“It is going to completely render them and all the state governments at the mercy of the central government since the All India Services serve as the backbone of a state's administrative machinery,” the letter added. “It will hang on the head of each officer of the All Indian Services like a Damocles' sword. It will create fear psychosis which is bound to impact their performance, effectiveness, and accountability to the state government.”