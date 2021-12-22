More engineers join police force in Karnataka, but officials say not much help in probe

Nearly 35% of sub-inspectors who joined the Karnataka police this year are engineering graduates, officials say. This should have been good news since Karnataka reported, according to the NCRB report, the highest number of cybercrimes in the country in 2019, but senior police officers in the state disagree.

They say the quality of the engineering degrees has been a matter of concern and most importantly the department doesn’t require high technical knowledge either, since their basic job remains the maintenance of law and order.

Vipul Kumar, the commandant of the Karnataka Police Academy, the premier police training institute in the state, said that out of the 181 civil police sub-inspectors and 15 sub-inspectors who passed out in February this year, 78 of them held a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree and three had master’s degree in engineering.

“They have been given the basic training that is provided to every police officer for a period of nine months. This also includes some amount of technical training. Any role-specific training will be provided once they join the respective units,” Kumar said.

Similarly for the Police Training College in Kalburgi, 28 of the 108 graduates were engineers. In 2015, only 10.4% (24 out of 229) graduate sub-inspectors were engineering graduates. In the last five years, there has been a 20 percentage point increase in these figures.

Having technically sound police officers is an advantage, said MN Anuchet, deputy commissioner of police, central, who was part of the special investigation team that probed the murder of activist Gauri Lankesh. “A police officer with technical education will be able to understand the CDR (Call Details Records), data recovery and other technical aspects of the investigation quickly. There have been some officers who have shown some excellence in technical investigation, but the requirement for such knowledge is really limited,” said the officer who studied engineering.

Praveen Sood, Director General and Inspector General of Karnataka police and alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, said engineering graduates joining the police department is not surprising. “Even in the constabulary, there are many engineers. Considering the number of engineering colleges there are in the state and how saturated the software and related industries in Bengaluru are, such a move was expected. A sub-inspector gets a starting salary of over ₹55,000, which is more than the average salary in an IT firm in the city,” he said.

According to Sood, having a large number of graduates is not a big boon for the police department. “The constabulary or mid-level officers having technical knowledge is good, but the technical investigation is only part of the policing job, and those jobs already have dedicated units. Our primary responsibility still remains law and order maintenance which is a boots on the ground job. For this, police training is more important than technical knowledge,” said Sood.

He, however, added that the new recruits are given training on cybercrime, which includes sessions on the dark web, which is a new area of concern for the police.

Another senior officer, on the condition of anonymity, said that even the technical capability of joining the department is not the best either. “We have heard about the unemployability of engineering graduates in the country, so the increase in the engineers joining the department is one aspect of this problem. There are several engineering colleges in the state, where the quality of education is not great. This was even spoken about by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. So, police department getting more engineers doesn’t mean we have got the cream of engineers,” the officer said.

“For us, the technical knowledge of the officer is of little importance. In a way, we are also following the training format followed by big multinationals like Infosys, where they recruit graduates from all streams of engineering and train them to be software engineers. Just like that, regardless of their background, we train them to be policemen,” he added.

The officer also pointed out that the increase in higher educated mid-ranks and constabulary has been affecting the discipline within the department. “The educational hierarchy changing over the years has led to traditional discipline and respect for the chain of command getting affected,” he added.