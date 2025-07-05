The charred remains of 16 victims of the June 12 Air India crash have been recovered and identified, officials said on Friday, adding that these have been returned to families of six of the victims. More remains of 16 victims of Air India crash recovered in Gujarat

The toll from the crash remains unchanged at 260, the officials said, with 241 passengers and crew and the victims on the ground where the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed.

“Of the 16 recently recovered mortal remains, families of six victims have accepted the bodies for final rites. Nine families have requested hospital authorities to conduct the final ceremonies on their behalf. We are still attempting to contact one family regarding the handover process,” said an official at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

While authorities handed over the remains of the 260 victims to their families after DNA identification, the recovery operation at the site on continued over the last three weeks.

“The identification of the body parts recently recovered, mainly bones, is being done at Ahmedabad FSL and it takes about 48 to 72 hours for successful DNA matching,” a second official said.

A London-bound Air India flight crashed into a hostel complex in the Meghaninagar area moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here on June 12, killing 241 on board and several others on the ground. One passenger, Viswashkumar Ramesh, miraculously survived.