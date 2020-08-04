e-paper
More than 50,000 new Covid-19 cases for sixth consecutive day, India’s tally crosses 1.85 million

The number of Covid-19 tests carried out in India has also crossed the two crore-mark, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

india Updated: Aug 04, 2020 09:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a man for coronavirus test, at a health centre inside Ramjas School, in Daryaganj, New Delhi on Monday.
The number of new coronavirus infections jumped by another 52,050 in India, which took the nationwide tally to 18,55,746 (over 1.85 million). This is the sixth consecutive day that Covid-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000 in the country.

According to Union health ministry’s update on Tuesday, there are 5,86,298 active cases and 38,938 fatalities (803 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours). So far, 12,30,510 patients have been cured or discharged.

Along with the nuber of Covid-19 cases, the numebr of tests too have gone up in the country. On Monday, India recorded highest single-day testing by conducting over 6.6 lakh tests to diagnose Covid-19.

“In its fight against Covid-19, India scales a new high of 6,61,715 tests in the last 24 hours,” said the Health Ministry in a tweet on Monday.

The number of Covid-19 tests carried out in India has also crossed the two crore-mark, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 65.77 per cent in the country, while the fatality rate is at 2.11 per cent, according to health ministry data.

India continues to improve the Case Fatality Rate (CFR), and maintains its global position of having one of the lowest Covid-19 fatalities rates, the ministry said.

The government, meanwhile, issued guidelines for reopening of gyms and yoga institutes on Monday. Only asymptomatic people will be allowed at these places, according to the guidelines. Maintaining social distancing, disinfecting equipment and wearing of visor while exercising have been made mandatory.

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised not to use gyms in closed spaces, the guidelines said.

In another significant development, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given nod to the Serum Institute of India for conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the country.

