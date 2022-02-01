More trouble for Dileep, probe sought in Aug ’20 ‘accident’

Facing a fresh inquiry into an alleged conspiracy to eliminate police officers who probed the actor abduction and sexual assault case, more trouble is in store for Malayalam actor Dileep after relatives of a 42-year-old mobile shop owner, V Saleesh, sought a reinvestigation into his death in an accident.

Saleesh, who used to service mobile phones of Dileep, died in August 2020 after his car hit the median on the outskirts of Kochi. During a discussion in a channel last week, two film directors alleged that Saleesh’s death was mysterious and that a proper investigation will unravel truth. His brother V Shivadas on Monday filed a complaint at Angamaly police station seeking a re-investigation into his death.

Film directors Baiju Kottarakara and Balachandra Kumar – the latter’s disclosure opened up the new conspiracy case -- alleged that Dileep’s phones were serviced by Saleesh and that he was privy to confidential information related to the actor.

In the complaint, Shivadas said that since there were serious allegations, the case should be reinvestigated. Police had closed the case then as there were no complaints. A police officer of the Angamaly police station said the complaint will be handed over to the crime branch which is investigating the fresh case against Dileep.

The new development came as Dileep on Monday submitted six mobile phones at the high court as instructed by it. The crime branch wanted to seize his mobile phones but the actor resisted it, saying he feared fresh charges will be cooked up by the investigating team. The court is expected to give a verdict on his anticipatory bail plea on Tuesday.

The actor abduction and assault case that witnessed many twists in last four years took another turn last month after director Balachandra Kumar, who was once close to Dileep, had claimed that the actor was in possession of the woman actor’s assault video and had tried to influence witnesses in the case. Kumar also claimed to have met the main accused, Pulsar Suni, at Dileep’s residence in 2016. He also claimed that he was privy to a conversation in November 2017 at the actor’s house in Aluva in Ernakulam district to eliminate officers. But Dileep dismissed his allegations saying he was blackmailing him citing frivolous charges.

Later the crime branch had registered a fresh case against Dileep and others for allegedly conspiring to eliminate police officer Baiju Paulose and others. They were charged under sections 116 (abetment to offence), 118 (concealing design to commit an offence), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The attack on a leading woman actor took place in 2017 -- she was waylaid, kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a criminal gang in Kochi while she was returning home after an assignment. Six months after the incident, Dileep was arrested in the case. The prosecution alleged that the attack was planned at the behest of Dileep to settle an old score with the woman actor.

