Morning brief: 2 terrorists killed in encounter in Srinagar city, and all the latest news

Terrorist involved in killing of head constable neutralised by J&K police

Two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba's local offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF) were neutralised by Jammu and Kashmir police in an encounter at the Zakura area of Srinagar city. One of the terrorists killed in the encounter has been identified as Ikhlaq Hajam, Kashmir's inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said. Read more…

GATE 2022 begins today after green signal from Supreme Court

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam, 2022 (GATE 2022) will begin from Saturday (February 5), days after the Supreme Court rejected petitions seeking its postponement. Read more…

Govt calls out Beijing's lie; 'China's bridge on Pangong is illegal occupation'

PM Modi-led govt told Parliament on Friday that the bridge built by China on Pangong Tso Lake is located in areas under the “illegal occupation” of the Chinese side since 1962, and India expects other nations to respect the country’s territorial integrity. Watch the video for more

'Their bowling attack was very good': Tendulkar picks his favourite ODI knock, reveals 'best cricketing day of life'

For a career as glittering as Tendulkar’s it can be tricky to pick the top two accomplishments Sachin achieved during his 25-year-run at the top. Yet, Tendulkar picked out two moments that stand out the most. Of all the innings he has played, which one is Tendulkar’s finest? Read more…

Ankita Lokhande in green silk saree feels beautiful getting ready like a bride for Vicky Jain: Check out pics

Actor Ankita Lokhande is visiting her husband, Vicky Jain's family. Since then, the star has been sharing several pictures from her time there, which show the couple participating in traditional festivities at their home. Moreover, Ankita has been breaking out her beauteous saree collection for each occasion. Read more…

Shark Tank India: Best moments and lines from the show that became hilarious meme templates

Shark Tank India's first season came to a close on Friday night. In its brief run, the show didn't just become popular with the viewers but also sparked several pop culture references. Several moments from the show, lines uttered by the sharks, and bidding wars became fodder for countless memes. Read more…

